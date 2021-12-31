New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Buys iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

- New Purchases: TSM, EWS,
- Added Positions: EWL, EWY, EPI,
- Reduced Positions: BBJP, EWT, IVV, IBN, EWG, EWU,
- Sold Out: VOO, VWO, SE, EWD,
For the details of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+vernon+capital+holdings+ii+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 141,995 shares, 32.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.72%
- Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 1,224,182 shares, 14.65% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) - 700,741 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.95%
- iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL) - 339,049 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 271.21%
- iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) - 248,944 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.53%
New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $123.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 32,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (EWS)
New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $23.41, with an estimated average price of $22.18. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL)
New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 271.21%. The purchase prices were between $46.84 and $53.02, with an estimated average price of $50.13. The stock is now traded at around $48.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 339,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 48.49%. The purchase prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78. The stock is now traded at around $72.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 95,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (EWD)
New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $45.48.Reduced: JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP)
New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 57.25%. The sale prices were between $53.41 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $55.61. The stock is now traded at around $53.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.42%. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC still held 97,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)
New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 26.53%. The sale prices were between $58.66 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $62.9. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.49%. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC still held 248,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.
