New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Buys iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF, iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sea during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC. As of 2021Q4, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 141,995 shares, 32.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.72% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 1,224,182 shares, 14.65% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) - 700,741 shares, 10.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.95% iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (EWL) - 339,049 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 271.21% iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT) - 248,944 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.53%

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $123.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 32,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $23.41, with an estimated average price of $22.18. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 24,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 271.21%. The purchase prices were between $46.84 and $53.02, with an estimated average price of $50.13. The stock is now traded at around $48.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.18%. The holding were 339,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 48.49%. The purchase prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78. The stock is now traded at around $72.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 95,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01.

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $47.43, with an estimated average price of $45.48.

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 57.25%. The sale prices were between $53.41 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $55.61. The stock is now traded at around $53.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.42%. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC still held 97,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 26.53%. The sale prices were between $58.66 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $62.9. The stock is now traded at around $65.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.49%. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC still held 248,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.