SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Buys Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Cameco Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc, Sells Antero Resources Corp, Range Resources Corp, PDC Energy Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Cameco Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc, Hudbay Minerals Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Antero Resources Corp, Range Resources Corp, PDC Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 4,634,506 shares, 23.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.21% Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) - 4,907,212 shares, 23.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72% Range Resources Corp (RRC) - 3,672,527 shares, 19.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.54% PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) - 488,843 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.33% Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 842,004 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.69%

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 34.23%. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $57.42. The stock is now traded at around $65.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 323,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $24.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 842,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 31.90%. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $115.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 130,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc by 2175.29%. The purchase prices were between $6.05 and $7.48, with an estimated average price of $6.95. The stock is now traded at around $8.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 443,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 22.83%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 146,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.