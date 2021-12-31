Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Buys Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Cameco Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc, Sells Antero Resources Corp, Range Resources Corp, PDC Energy Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company SailingStone Capital Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, Cameco Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc, Hudbay Minerals Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, sells Antero Resources Corp, Range Resources Corp, PDC Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC
  1. Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 4,634,506 shares, 23.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.21%
  2. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) - 4,907,212 shares, 23.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%
  3. Range Resources Corp (RRC) - 3,672,527 shares, 19.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.54%
  4. PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) - 488,843 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.33%
  5. Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 842,004 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.69%
Added: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 34.23%. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $57.42. The stock is now traded at around $65.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 323,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cameco Corp (CCJ)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $24.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 842,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 31.90%. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $115.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 130,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc by 2175.29%. The purchase prices were between $6.05 and $7.48, with an estimated average price of $6.95. The stock is now traded at around $8.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 443,910 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 22.83%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $75.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 146,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC. Also check out:

