Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe Buys Meta Platforms Inc, Wix.com, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Kenon Holdings

Investment company Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe Current Portfolio ) buys Meta Platforms Inc, Wix.com, Amazon.com Inc, Tower Semiconductor, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Kenon Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe. As of 2021Q4, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe owns 88 stocks with a total value of $604 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kranot+hishtalmut+le+morim+tichoniim+havera+menahelet+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 110,131 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 84,248 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 178,392 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 220,413 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 541,040 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 30,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $33.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 104,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $71.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 27,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $67.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 105.08%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $216.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 28,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 97.84%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3100.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 2,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe added to a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd by 159.78%. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $39.87, with an estimated average price of $34.87. The stock is now traded at around $46.999900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 178,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe added to a holding in Visa Inc by 47.90%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 37,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahe added to a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF by 72.11%. The purchase prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 84,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.