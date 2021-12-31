Lodge Hill Capital, LLC Buys Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, H&R Block Inc, Sells Southwest Airlines Co, Ford Motor Co,

New Purchases: ALSN, OC, HRB, EMN, KEX, DAL, LEN,

ALSN, OC, HRB, EMN, KEX, DAL, LEN, Added Positions: BKNG, BC, TDG, PDCO, CURO, MCRI, RDS.A, ST, VNT,

BKNG, BC, TDG, PDCO, CURO, MCRI, RDS.A, ST, VNT, Reduced Positions: F, WCC, OSK, APO, HSIC, RS, BWA, FMC, SLB, X,

F, WCC, OSK, APO, HSIC, RS, BWA, FMC, SLB, X, Sold Out: LUV, ATH, EPC,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, H&R Block Inc, Eastman Chemical Co, Kirby Corp, sells Southwest Airlines Co, Ford Motor Co, , WESCO International Inc, Oshkosh Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lodge Hill Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Lodge Hill Capital, LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $446 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 200,000 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) - 150,973 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.58% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 34,500 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.78% Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 300,000 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. General Dynamics Corp (GD) - 102,000 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio.

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.57 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $35.34. The stock is now traded at around $40.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 575,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.26 and $97.7, with an estimated average price of $90.8. The stock is now traded at around $92.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 205,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.76 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $24.24. The stock is now traded at around $24.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $123.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in Kirby Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.91 and $59.75, with an estimated average price of $56.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 188,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $44.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2627.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC added to a holding in Brunswick Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $90.42 and $102.98, with an estimated average price of $97.93. The stock is now traded at around $98.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $553.37 and $685, with an estimated average price of $625.6. The stock is now traded at around $650.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 34,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC added to a holding in Patterson Companies Inc by 55.77%. The purchase prices were between $27.4 and $34, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $29.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 405,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC added to a holding in CURO Group Holdings Corp by 70.51%. The purchase prices were between $15.43 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $17.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 628,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC added to a holding in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc by 29.50%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $74.27, with an estimated average price of $69.92. The stock is now traded at around $75.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 208,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35.

Lodge Hill Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co. The sale prices were between $34.24 and $45.84, with an estimated average price of $40.53.