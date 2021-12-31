Stadion Money Management, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF

- New Purchases: SPY, QQQ, XLK, XLY,
- Added Positions: SPDW, QEMM, SPEM, QUS,
- Reduced Positions: SPLG, CBND, SPLB, ACIM, SPAB, SPIP, SPSB, GSLC, SPMB, AGG, ISTB, IUSB, ILTB, USIG, MBB, EMTL,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 10,166,170 shares, 29.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 7,792,790 shares, 14.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 378,021 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- (ACIM) - 2,541,472 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 3,183,757 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
Stadion Money Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $443.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.38%. The holding were 378,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Stadion Money Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $352.920100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.7%. The holding were 322,638 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Stadion Money Management, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $157.288000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 181,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Stadion Money Management, LLC initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $184.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 103,422 shares as of 2021-12-31.
