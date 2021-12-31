Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah Buys Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Wix.com, Sells Kenon Holdings, Elbit Systems, iShares China Large-Cap ETF

New Purchases: MCHI, EWZ, ZIM,

Investment company Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Wix.com, iShares MSCI China ETF, Tower Semiconductor, sells Kenon Holdings, Elbit Systems, iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah. As of 2021Q4, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah owns 95 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 273,853 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 212,313 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.96% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 386,471 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 110,159 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.57% ICL Group Ltd (ICL) - 4,951,475 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 142,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $33.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 289,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $71.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 61,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 78.55%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $216.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 86,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 100.13%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3100.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 7,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 285.40%. The purchase prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 84,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd by 110.30%. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $39.87, with an estimated average price of $34.87. The stock is now traded at around $46.999900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 403,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in Visa Inc by 49.97%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 100,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9.