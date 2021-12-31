Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah Buys Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Wix.com, Sells Kenon Holdings, Elbit Systems, iShares China Large-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: MCHI, EWZ, ZIM,
- Added Positions: AMZN, FB, WIX, TSEM, V, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: KEN, VOO, ESLT,
- Sold Out: FXI,
For the details of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kranot+hishtalmut+le+morim+ve+gananot+havera+menahelet+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 273,853 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 212,313 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.96%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 386,471 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 110,159 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.57%
- ICL Group Ltd (ICL) - 4,951,475 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio.
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.7 and $72.19, with an estimated average price of $66.79. The stock is now traded at around $62.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 142,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.52 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $33.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 289,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $43.31 and $58.86, with an estimated average price of $51.3. The stock is now traded at around $71.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 61,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 78.55%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $216.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 86,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 100.13%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3100.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 7,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in Wix.com Ltd by 285.40%. The purchase prices were between $138.73 and $200.92, with an estimated average price of $172.82. The stock is now traded at around $114.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 84,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd by 110.30%. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $39.87, with an estimated average price of $34.87. The stock is now traded at around $46.999900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 403,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah added to a holding in Visa Inc by 49.97%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 100,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menah sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9.
Here is the complete portfolio of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD. Also check out:
1. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD keeps buying