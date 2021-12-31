London Co Of Virginia Buys AerCap Holdings NV, Crown Castle International Corp, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Sells Entegris Inc, Microsoft Corp, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc

- New Purchases: HAYW, IWR, ADP, IJR, IWV, VB, VO, VXF,
- Added Positions: AER, CCI, LW, APD, IWD, FB, IJH, IWB, IWM, BKI, CHD, IVV, SPY, AMZN, WFC,
- Reduced Positions: ENTG, MSFT, ODFL, CTXS, POST, VZ, CMCSA, JNJ, CPRT, KMX, AWI, MC, NEU, CHDN, PRGO, UNF, CINF, OTIS, SWKS, VMC, HAE, CNNE, ATR, BLL, Y, MTB, MLM, MO, ST, DLTR, BMY, APH, V, BF.B, ALSN, MBUU, GOOG, MANT, WTM, STOR, FR, FISV, INTC, HAS, DRQ, AXTA, EPRT, MATX, BR, AQUA, DOOR, GOLF, NGVT, QLYS, ALEX, MUSA, GCP, ENR, PAG, FDX, THG, HD, JKHY, DECK, LSTR, LIVN, ORLY, SCHW, PSMT, TPX, ACIW, AUB, GHC, BRKR, KO, MBI, TRC, MDLZ, KAMN, TG, LLY, ACN,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,629,620 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 2,509,893 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 1,970,783 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 618,631 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 2,914,222 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
London Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.46 and $27.55, with an estimated average price of $24.31. The stock is now traded at around $18.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,722,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)
London Co Of Virginia initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $77.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 57,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
London Co Of Virginia initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $258.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 426 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
London Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $211.599600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
London Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $166.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
London Co Of Virginia initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 283 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
London Co Of Virginia added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 382.53%. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.768400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 3,460,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
London Co Of Virginia added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $166.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,099,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
London Co Of Virginia added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 39.89%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $66.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,701,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
London Co Of Virginia added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5787.40%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $164.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 225,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
London Co Of Virginia added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 41.86%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $216.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 340,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
London Co Of Virginia added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 209.67%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $267.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 79,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.
