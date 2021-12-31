London Co Of Virginia Buys AerCap Holdings NV, Crown Castle International Corp, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Sells Entegris Inc, Microsoft Corp, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc

New Purchases: HAYW, IWR, ADP, IJR, IWV, VB, VO, VXF,

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AerCap Holdings NV, Crown Castle International Corp, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Hayward Holdings Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells Entegris Inc, Microsoft Corp, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Citrix Systems Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, London Co Of Virginia. As of 2021Q4, London Co Of Virginia owns 167 stocks with a total value of $19.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,629,620 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 2,509,893 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 1,970,783 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 618,631 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 2,914,222 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%

London Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.46 and $27.55, with an estimated average price of $24.31. The stock is now traded at around $18.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,722,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

London Co Of Virginia initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $77.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 57,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

London Co Of Virginia initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $253.91 and $279.11, with an estimated average price of $270.47. The stock is now traded at around $258.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

London Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $211.599600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,928 shares as of 2021-12-31.

London Co Of Virginia initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $166.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

London Co Of Virginia initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

London Co Of Virginia added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 382.53%. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $64.768400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 3,460,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

London Co Of Virginia added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $166.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,099,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

London Co Of Virginia added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 39.89%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $66.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,701,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

London Co Of Virginia added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5787.40%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $164.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 225,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

London Co Of Virginia added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 41.86%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $216.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 340,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

London Co Of Virginia added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 209.67%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $267.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 79,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.