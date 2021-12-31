Eminence Capital, Lp Buys Electronic Arts Inc, Centene Corp, Zillow Group Inc, Sells Pure Storage Inc, Intuit Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

New Purchases: EA, CNC, PTON, WDAY, PINS, CHNG, DFS, WIX, MTCH, FCNCA, CTLT, PRM, SPB, ATRA, ATR, PLAY, BBIO,

EA, CNC, PTON, WDAY, PINS, CHNG, DFS, WIX, MTCH, FCNCA, CTLT, PRM, SPB, ATRA, ATR, PLAY, BBIO, Added Positions: Z, EXAS, ABG, MS, PLAN, CF, MSOS, GDDY, DNB, FIS, PFGC, LIVN, LEN, PEGA, CANO,

Z, EXAS, ABG, MS, PLAN, CF, MSOS, GDDY, DNB, FIS, PFGC, LIVN, LEN, PEGA, CANO, Reduced Positions: PSTG, BERY, GPI, WSC, WTW, TPX, PANW, CTVA, IQV, GOOG, RRR, EXPE, CRM, GPK, FWONK, AMZN, NICE, ETWO, MLCO, SSNC, SAIL, CFX, MA, MCW, RADI, TOL, TCVA, FWAC, CMAX, LEN.B,

PSTG, BERY, GPI, WSC, WTW, TPX, PANW, CTVA, IQV, GOOG, RRR, EXPE, CRM, GPK, FWONK, AMZN, NICE, ETWO, MLCO, SSNC, SAIL, CFX, MA, MCW, RADI, TOL, TCVA, FWAC, CMAX, LEN.B, Sold Out: INTU, LH, AAP, BLDR, UAA, CCK, AVTR, CNNE, ZBH, SMRT, PAGS, CERN, REAL,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Electronic Arts Inc, Centene Corp, Zillow Group Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Pinterest Inc, sells Pure Storage Inc, Intuit Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Berry Global Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eminence Capital, Lp. As of 2021Q4, Eminence Capital, Lp owns 68 stocks with a total value of $10.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eminence+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 5,933,700 shares, 26.80% of the total portfolio. New Relic Inc (NEWR) - 4,696,452 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) - 4,035,178 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 6,427,885 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.74% Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 4,078,190 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.42%

Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $133.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 1,309,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $83.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,838,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $33.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 2,638,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,545,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $232.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 340,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.28 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $19.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 4,046,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 108.42%. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $64.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 4,078,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 58.96%. The purchase prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97. The stock is now traded at around $78.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,248,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc by 96.90%. The purchase prices were between $159.35 and $229.65, with an estimated average price of $183.26. The stock is now traded at around $172.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 659,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 41.01%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $103.841100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,438,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 29.47%. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,492,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 40.14%. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $72.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,759,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73.

Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43.

Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The sale prices were between $207.17 and $241.91, with an estimated average price of $228.86.

Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The sale prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28.

Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $19.94 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $22.73.

Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $100.46 and $112.37, with an estimated average price of $106.43.