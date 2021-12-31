Eminence Capital, Lp Buys Electronic Arts Inc, Centene Corp, Zillow Group Inc, Sells Pure Storage Inc, Intuit Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings

- New Purchases: EA, CNC, PTON, WDAY, PINS, CHNG, DFS, WIX, MTCH, FCNCA, CTLT, PRM, SPB, ATRA, ATR, PLAY, BBIO,
- Added Positions: Z, EXAS, ABG, MS, PLAN, CF, MSOS, GDDY, DNB, FIS, PFGC, LIVN, LEN, PEGA, CANO,
- Reduced Positions: PSTG, BERY, GPI, WSC, WTW, TPX, PANW, CTVA, IQV, GOOG, RRR, EXPE, CRM, GPK, FWONK, AMZN, NICE, ETWO, MLCO, SSNC, SAIL, CFX, MA, MCW, RADI, TOL, TCVA, FWAC, CMAX, LEN.B,
- Sold Out: INTU, LH, AAP, BLDR, UAA, CCK, AVTR, CNNE, ZBH, SMRT, PAGS, CERN, REAL,
For the details of EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eminence+capital%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 5,933,700 shares, 26.80% of the total portfolio.
- New Relic Inc (NEWR) - 4,696,452 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) - 4,035,178 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio.
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 6,427,885 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.74%
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 4,078,190 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.42%
Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $133.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 1,309,794 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)
Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $83.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,838,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $33.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 2,638,768 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.93 and $62.68, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $25.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,545,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $300.9, with an estimated average price of $278.01. The stock is now traded at around $232.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 340,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Eminence Capital, Lp initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.28 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $19.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 4,046,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 108.42%. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $64.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 4,078,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)
Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in Exact Sciences Corp by 58.96%. The purchase prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97. The stock is now traded at around $78.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,248,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG)
Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc by 96.90%. The purchase prices were between $159.35 and $229.65, with an estimated average price of $183.26. The stock is now traded at around $172.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 659,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 41.01%. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $103.841100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,438,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 29.47%. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,492,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Eminence Capital, Lp added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 40.14%. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $72.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,759,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73.Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43.Sold Out: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The sale prices were between $207.17 and $241.91, with an estimated average price of $228.86.Sold Out: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The sale prices were between $52.58 and $85.71, with an estimated average price of $68.28.Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UAA)
Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $19.94 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $22.73.Sold Out: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)
Eminence Capital, Lp sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $100.46 and $112.37, with an estimated average price of $106.43.
