Evermay Wealth Management Llc Buys Microsoft Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, HP Inc, FedEx Corp

- New Purchases: VAW, PSN, BIV, EPAM, SLY, EQCPD.PFD, BGR, ICLN, IDEV, MET, KLAC, ENB, GLW, CNQ, IUSB, IXG, GOVT, DBC, IXN, FALN, ESGU, ESGE, EMB, EFV, EFG, DRIV, XT, IYE, JIG, JNK, MUB, PCY, PDBC, RWR, SHM, STPZ, TIP, VBK, VLUE, XLRE, XLV, XLY, BSX, CRWD, FUN, ETR, F, NTRS, SWBI, LSI, RGR, WY, WEC, ZG, NOW, Z, ATNX, MRNA, FSLY, DAPP, AOUT, AI, LOTZ, CPNG, DCRN, ENNV, COIN, PATH, SOFI, SOFI, DWAC, GRAB, AOR, ARKG, BND, COMT,
- Added Positions: MSFT, IJH, MINT, SCHW, IJR, VTI, BSV, VEA, ROK, IEMG, GSST, PYPL, VB, ORCL, DGRO, SQ, RTX, PFE, SBUX, LRCX, VERB, ITW, AMZN, NEE, JEPI, APD, TROW, VNQ, TXN, UPS, VIOO, MGK, WMT, DIS, PM, DIA, AVGO, ABBV, DFAI, DOW, EPD, PSA, ATVI, ADP, GPC, ILMN, MCD, CMCSA, INTC, CSCO, J, IBB, IVOO, CVX, CL, CCI, GLD, EEMV, AAXJ, CCL, COF, CVS, RODM, SCHB, SCHE, BA, BLK, BLL, XBI, TDOC, CRM, PPL, USB, PNC, NVDA, MAS, ZBH, FNV, LMT, ICE, CMI, BHF, BNL, SNOW, PLTR, NXU, PALI, SO, ARKK, EMR, DD,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, SCHX, IVV, VZ, AAPL, HPQ, XSOE, TREX, FDX, XOM, IWD, AMGN, BRK.B, KMI, PG, IWM, IBM, JNJ, MDLZ, MLM, MRK, OSTK, MMM, DGX, SYK, TGT, UNH, GOOG, BABA, QDF, IWC, IWR, LHX, ETN, T, GIS, DHR, CERN, ALB, ADBE, FTV, IJT, HYG, CNRG, KD, OGN, UPST, AMT, KHC, ENR, SHOP, SEDG, CFG, TFC, ADSK, GHY, MO, QQQ, SCHD, SCHG, SCHM, SCHO, ABT, VDE, VWO, VYM, PLD, QCOM, WELL, IP, KEY, KMB, LEN, MAR, FITB, MDT, FAST, MSI, VTRS, NOC, EA, ECL, BK, RHI, TRV, D, DLTR, DLR, VLO, KO, MAIN, LYB, UI, PSX, HBAN, BIIB,
- Sold Out: AEP, COR, FTAI, VIG, LRGF, FLAU, ENZL, SLVM, QS, AGCUU, ATUS, JD, TTWO, IFF, AJRD, C, KMX,
These are the top 5 holdings of EVERMAY WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,012,230 shares, 20.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 157,872 shares, 12.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 962,012 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 135,573 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.28%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 71,009 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.35 and $196.88, with an estimated average price of $187.86. The stock is now traded at around $185.391300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Parsons Corp (PSN)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Parsons Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.91 and $36.87, with an estimated average price of $34.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $88.09, with an estimated average price of $87.43. The stock is now traded at around $84.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $52.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $65.567800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 904 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $103.71, with an estimated average price of $98.35. The stock is now traded at around $93.530100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 334 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $297.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 18,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 156.85%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $89.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.53%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $224.750400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 121.92%. The purchase prices were between $80.57 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $80.91. The stock is now traded at around $79.187100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 150.78%. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $271.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.48%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43.Sold Out: (COR)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $65.63 and $91.55, with an estimated average price of $79.25.Sold Out: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The sale prices were between $21.72 and $29.98, with an estimated average price of $25.63.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
