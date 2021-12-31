Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: MELI, MU, PYPL, COIN, XLK, CAT, CVX, USA,
- Added Positions: EFG, IVW, GSY, GLD, VBK, NOTV, VBR, VOE, V, LPLA, BAC, ARKG,
- Reduced Positions: VLUE, DGRW, AAPL, IEMG, IGV, AMZN, CRL, USMV, ITOT, MSFT, NVDA, IYW, T, IVV, BA, BRK.B, SHYG, ARKK, HD, SPY, ADBE, SUB, INTC, WMT, QYLD, IWF, IWD, MO, IWY, VZ, VTI, DIS, GOOGL, NFLX, DGRO, IEFA, PFE, SBUX, DVY, XOM, QQQ, JPM, JNJ, IHI, COST, IWM, IJH, PGX, IGSB, ED, IAT, EPD, ABT,
- Sold Out: BX, PM, XLF, SHV, IWO, ILMN, MA,
For the details of Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+wealth+planning%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 126,511 shares, 15.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.43%
- WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 116,045 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.18%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 29,084 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.59%
- iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 27,791 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 9,966 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1155.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 225 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $94.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $114.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $205.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 960 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $157.288000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $203.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 989 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 61.98%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $98.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 18,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632.08%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $74.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 8,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 40.40%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $50.38, with an estimated average price of $50.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 39,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 68.01%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.996700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86.Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.
Here is the complete portfolio of Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC. Also check out:
1. Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC keeps buying