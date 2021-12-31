Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Amazon.com Inc

New Purchases: MELI, MU, PYPL, COIN, XLK, CAT, CVX, USA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, MercadoLibre Inc, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Blackstone Inc, Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC owns 98 stocks with a total value of $88 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 126,511 shares, 15.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.43% WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 116,045 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.18% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 29,084 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.59% iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 27,791 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 9,966 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.46%

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1155.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $94.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $114.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $205.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $157.288000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $203.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 61.98%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $98.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 18,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632.08%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $74.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 8,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 40.40%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $50.38, with an estimated average price of $50.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 39,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 68.01%. The purchase prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.996700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.39 and $110.47, with an estimated average price of $110.44.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2.

Legacy Wealth Planning, LLC sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.