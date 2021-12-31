Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Burford Capital, Sells Twitter Inc, HubSpot Inc, Trupanion Inc

New Purchases: PTON, BUR,

PTON, BUR, Added Positions: CRM, BAM, SPOT, AMZN, NFLX, GOOGL,

CRM, BAM, SPOT, AMZN, NFLX, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: TRUP,

TRUP, Sold Out: TWTR, HUBS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Burford Capital, sells Twitter Inc, HubSpot Inc, Trupanion Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc owns 9 stocks with a total value of $308 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 262,607 shares, 21.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 914,376 shares, 17.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99% Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 151,553 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.48% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,917 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.09% Trupanion Inc (TRUP) - 243,418 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.94%

Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $33.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.81%. The holding were 759,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Burford Capital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $9.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 355,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05.