Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Burford Capital, Sells Twitter Inc, HubSpot Inc, Trupanion Inc

Investment company Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Burford Capital, sells Twitter Inc, HubSpot Inc, Trupanion Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc owns 9 stocks with a total value of $308 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of GREENLEA LANE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 262,607 shares, 21.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04%
  2. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 914,376 shares, 17.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99%
  3. Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 151,553 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.48%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,917 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.09%
  5. Trupanion Inc (TRUP) - 243,418 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.94%
New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $33.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.81%. The holding were 759,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Burford Capital Ltd (BUR)

Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Burford Capital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $9.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 355,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Sold Out: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)

Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05.



