Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, Burford Capital, Sells Twitter Inc, HubSpot Inc, Trupanion Inc

- New Purchases: PTON, BUR,
- Added Positions: CRM, BAM, SPOT, AMZN, NFLX, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: TRUP,
- Sold Out: TWTR, HUBS,
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 262,607 shares, 21.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 914,376 shares, 17.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99%
- Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 151,553 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.48%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,917 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.09%
- Trupanion Inc (TRUP) - 243,418 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.94%
Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $33.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.81%. The holding were 759,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Burford Capital Ltd (BUR)
Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Burford Capital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $9.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 355,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.Sold Out: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Greenlea Lane Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in HubSpot Inc. The sale prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05.
