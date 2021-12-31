Monetary Management Group Inc Buys FedEx Corp, Parker Hannifin Corp, Roku Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: BKNG, VGT, NUE, VLO, NEM, VUG, VTI, WMMVY, ONON, IGV, MGK, VHT, VCR, ARCB, VPU, VOX, VAW, VIS, AMAT, SNY, CINF, VDC, VBK, VIG, VNQ, INSG, F, VYM,

BKNG, VGT, NUE, VLO, NEM, VUG, VTI, WMMVY, ONON, IGV, MGK, VHT, VCR, ARCB, VPU, VOX, VAW, VIS, AMAT, SNY, CINF, VDC, VBK, VIG, VNQ, INSG, F, VYM, Added Positions: FDX, PH, ROKU, ORLY, MA, LLY, LUV, VOD, KYN, PYPL, INTC, ABBV, PEP, PG, ABT, ALL, JPM, JNJ, SPG, ACN, CSCO, KO, MDT, NVDA, NKE, SHW, SYK, RTX, WMT, DOW, CB, AMD, APH, ADP, BMY, COST, DHR, EW, FISV, HUM, JCI, KLAC, LRCX, LMT, MRVL, MCD, MET, VTRS, NSC, NOC, ROP, STX, UNP, UNH, VZ, DNP, V, AVGO, DG, CWEN, DVY, SOXX, XLF, APD, AMT, BRK.B, CVX, CI, XOM, IBM, SPGI, MU, PNC, TPC, SLB, SIRI, TSM, USB, PM, SQ, CARR, CHPT, CHPT, GDX, IHI, IWD, IWM, SLV, SPY, XLC, XLE, XLK, XLP, XLRE, XLU, XLY, BAC, BDX, GIS, MRK, TGT, LYB, KMI, CTVA, OTIS, EEM, EFA, XLB,

FDX, PH, ROKU, ORLY, MA, LLY, LUV, VOD, KYN, PYPL, INTC, ABBV, PEP, PG, ABT, ALL, JPM, JNJ, SPG, ACN, CSCO, KO, MDT, NVDA, NKE, SHW, SYK, RTX, WMT, DOW, CB, AMD, APH, ADP, BMY, COST, DHR, EW, FISV, HUM, JCI, KLAC, LRCX, LMT, MRVL, MCD, MET, VTRS, NSC, NOC, ROP, STX, UNP, UNH, VZ, DNP, V, AVGO, DG, CWEN, DVY, SOXX, XLF, APD, AMT, BRK.B, CVX, CI, XOM, IBM, SPGI, MU, PNC, TPC, SLB, SIRI, TSM, USB, PM, SQ, CARR, CHPT, CHPT, GDX, IHI, IWD, IWM, SLV, SPY, XLC, XLE, XLK, XLP, XLRE, XLU, XLY, BAC, BDX, GIS, MRK, TGT, LYB, KMI, CTVA, OTIS, EEM, EFA, XLB, Reduced Positions: LOW, CRWD, REGN, JBHT, CRM, ADBE, AAPL, FB, AMZN, ICE, TSLA, OLN, QCOM, AMGN, CMCSA, DE, LUMN, HON, GILD, MO, NEP, FIS, WMB, SLG, HD, ET, UPS, STAR, JEF, OKE, MLM, PFE, ARMK, TMO, LPX, GOOGL, BP, GD, T, FRT, IWF, ORCL, ADSK, NRZ, BA, VMW, CVS, CAG, BEPC, DIS, WBA, EPD, NEE, SBUX, WRK, PSA, AEE, XLI, GH, AIG, BEP, EMR, TR, IRM,

LOW, CRWD, REGN, JBHT, CRM, ADBE, AAPL, FB, AMZN, ICE, TSLA, OLN, QCOM, AMGN, CMCSA, DE, LUMN, HON, GILD, MO, NEP, FIS, WMB, SLG, HD, ET, UPS, STAR, JEF, OKE, MLM, PFE, ARMK, TMO, LPX, GOOGL, BP, GD, T, FRT, IWF, ORCL, ADSK, NRZ, BA, VMW, CVS, CAG, BEPC, DIS, WBA, EPD, NEE, SBUX, WRK, PSA, AEE, XLI, GH, AIG, BEP, EMR, TR, IRM, Sold Out: ZM, PFXF, MRNA, COF, IUSG, TRP, AFRM, PSXP, IUSV, KD, ETR, PSLV, CPB, IJR, OGN, QS, PROSY, CTXS, ENB, REZI, ASIX, KDP, IGXT, HBI, USAQ, SPB, WAB, TD, PHG, NPSNY, MEIP, KLIC, GE,

St Louis, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FedEx Corp, Parker Hannifin Corp, Roku Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monetary Management Group Inc. As of 2021Q4, Monetary Management Group Inc owns 346 stocks with a total value of $404 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MONETARY MANAGEMENT GROUP INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monetary+management+group+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 206,027 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,112 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,421 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.58% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,608 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 29,465 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.44%

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2627.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $413.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 475 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $121.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42. The stock is now traded at around $88.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $283.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monetary Management Group Inc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $63.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 239.23%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $232.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 98.79%. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $307.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Roku Inc by 124.86%. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $164.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 23.24%. The purchase prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $672.568600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 34.89%. The purchase prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75. The stock is now traded at around $47.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 48,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monetary Management Group Inc added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 507.69%. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 39,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $21.83, with an estimated average price of $21.21.

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47.

Monetary Management Group Inc sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $45.47 and $55.15, with an estimated average price of $49.41.