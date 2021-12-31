Stony Point Capital LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Pool Corp, Sells Sea, Purple Innovation Inc, Victoria's Secret

- New Purchases: MSFT, CMG, POOL, ULTA, RACE, H, MANH, HUBS, ADBE, BRZE, RIVN,
- Added Positions: DDOG, PANW, VAC, TWLO, CHGG, FTCH, SHOP, SNOW, JAMF, JAMF, NICE, OKTA, PTON, SPT, TEAM, NFLX, NET, IAS, DAVA, COUP, RH,
- Reduced Positions: FICO, SONO, ELY,
- Sold Out: SE, PRPL, VSCO, FVRR, ZNGA, FRPT, PINS, NDLS, PHR, FRSH, FRSH, FORG, SRAD,
- Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 184,272 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.36%
- Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 109,474 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.37%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 71,491 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Okta Inc (OKTA) - 100,930 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.93%
- Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 65,780 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.93%
Stony Point Capital LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $297.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 71,491 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Stony Point Capital LLC initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1592.1 and $1863, with an estimated average price of $1758.68. The stock is now traded at around $1562.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 9,469 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)
Stony Point Capital LLC initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61. The stock is now traded at around $455.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 28,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Stony Point Capital LLC initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21. The stock is now traded at around $376.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 36,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ferrari NV (RACE)
Stony Point Capital LLC initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $207.24 and $275.3, with an estimated average price of $247.39. The stock is now traded at around $224.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 53,871 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)
Stony Point Capital LLC initiated holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $95.93, with an estimated average price of $85.5. The stock is now traded at around $104.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 144,033 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Stony Point Capital LLC added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 55.36%. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $166.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 184,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Stony Point Capital LLC added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 303.00%. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $526.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 27,404 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)
Stony Point Capital LLC added to a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 200.31%. The purchase prices were between $146.27 and $171.08, with an estimated average price of $160.79. The stock is now traded at around $170.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 98,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Stony Point Capital LLC added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 51.37%. The purchase prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96. The stock is now traded at around $193.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 109,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Stony Point Capital LLC added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 99.57%. The purchase prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 603,411 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Stony Point Capital LLC added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 75.21%. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $47, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 577,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Stony Point Capital LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.Sold Out: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)
Stony Point Capital LLC sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $9.15 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.31.Sold Out: Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO)
Stony Point Capital LLC sold out a holding in Victoria's Secret & Co. The sale prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08.Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)
Stony Point Capital LLC sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.22 and $196.03, with an estimated average price of $154.82.Sold Out: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)
Stony Point Capital LLC sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88.Sold Out: Freshpet Inc (FRPT)
Stony Point Capital LLC sold out a holding in Freshpet Inc. The sale prices were between $90.85 and $158.53, with an estimated average price of $123.
