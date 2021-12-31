Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Qualcomm Inc, American Express Co, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Microsoft Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: QCOM, RXRX,
- Added Positions: UBER, AXP, BAC, GE, INTC, JPM, RTX, CHTR,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, COIN, AMZN, TDG, AAPL, SE, BRK.B, FB, CRM, NOW, WDAY, NYT, ADBE, DXJ,
- Sold Out: BABA, PYPL, GOOGL, BIDU, LTCH, TSLA, AA, IBKR, DKS, AES, EXPE, RGEN, NCR, TWTR, MRVL, MKL, MTCH, FNF, DLTR, CCK, HUBS, RH, FTCH, ESTC, ZBRA, TTWO, MPWR, BLDR, DECK, CMG, COUP, TWLO, RNG, FIVN, LAD, DOCU, CVNA, SQ, ROKU, SHOP, MRNA, ZM, PTON, YCS, CL, KO, JNJ, KMB, NVS, PFE, EBAY, PG, ABBV, VTRS, VOD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.
- Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 273,431 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.15%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 159,423 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.13%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,715 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.02%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 188,597 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.01%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 24,431 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $170.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 77,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $11.778700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 121,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 3195.05%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 627,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 50.90%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 285,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in American Express Co by 24.21%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $197.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 155,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 31.50%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $94.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 242,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $47.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 604,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in General Electric Co by 108.33%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $100.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 100,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.Sold Out: Latch Inc (LTCH)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Latch Inc. The sale prices were between $7.18 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $8.78.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.
