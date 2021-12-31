Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Qualcomm Inc, American Express Co, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Microsoft Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: QCOM, RXRX,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Uber Technologies Inc, Qualcomm Inc, American Express Co, Bank of America Corp, General Electric Co, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Microsoft Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. owns 34 stocks with a total value of $712 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kemnay+advisory+services+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 273,431 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 159,423 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.13% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,715 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 188,597 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.01% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 24,431 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $170.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 77,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $11.778700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 121,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 3195.05%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 627,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 50.90%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 285,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in American Express Co by 24.21%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $197.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 155,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 31.50%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $94.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 242,485 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $47.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 604,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in General Electric Co by 108.33%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $100.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 100,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Latch Inc. The sale prices were between $7.18 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $8.78.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.