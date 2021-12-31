Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Sunbelt Securities, Inc. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January, Contango Oil & Gas Co, Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January

Houston, TX, based Investment company Sunbelt Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF, sells Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January, Contango Oil & Gas Co, Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January, AGNC Investment Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sunbelt Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Sunbelt Securities, Inc. owns 449 stocks with a total value of $607 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Sunbelt Securities, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 151,804 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.58%
  2. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 335,977 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.71%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 24,450 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.92%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 33,961 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 263.80%
  5. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 136,403 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%
New Purchase: Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $25.94, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $25.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 160,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September (PSEP)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $29.01 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $29.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 88,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $216.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January (PJAN)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $32.63 and $33.3, with an estimated average price of $33.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 41,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Crescent Energy Co (CRGY)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Crescent Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $13.74. The stock is now traded at around $13.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 89,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 47,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 263.80%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 33,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 331.45%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $260.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 25,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $170.552500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 151,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 573.46%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 88,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CBTX Inc (CBTX)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in CBTX Inc by 221.55%. The purchase prices were between $26.26 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 126,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.32%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 66,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.

Sold Out: iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $57.36, with an estimated average price of $56.38.

Sold Out: (LMRK)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.22 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $16.37.

Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $384.52 and $446.52, with an estimated average price of $417.72.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92.



