Sunbelt Securities, Inc. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Sells Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January, Contango Oil & Gas Co, Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January

New Purchases: BALT, PSEP, PXD, PJAN, CRGY, CTRA, IEF, BDJ, COIN, ITB, CMRX, AOK, IBDQ, IHAK, SPOT, NZF, FREL, LRCX, IBDP, EMN, IBDO, BRK.A, QID, BOCT, PSQ, BUD, DGRW, BDEC, IOCT, FHTX, PCY, JEPI, PINS, HYD, RYF, FNOV, ETR, ASAN, CAH, FVRR, GHC, IRBT, EWQ, TPLE, AXP, ED, K, MRVL, MKC, NGG, DE, IDU, GLW, KRBN, PENN, EOCT, ROK, CSWC, FAUG, TEAM, ACC, WST, AMD, IRM, NRZ, FUN, FDLO, GOVZ, EIDO, ACAD, PAUG, SCM, SYK, UNG, ZEST, AKBA,

BALT, PSEP, PXD, PJAN, CRGY, CTRA, IEF, BDJ, COIN, ITB, CMRX, AOK, IBDQ, IHAK, SPOT, NZF, FREL, LRCX, IBDP, EMN, IBDO, BRK.A, QID, BOCT, PSQ, BUD, DGRW, BDEC, IOCT, FHTX, PCY, JEPI, PINS, HYD, RYF, FNOV, ETR, ASAN, CAH, FVRR, GHC, IRBT, EWQ, TPLE, AXP, ED, K, MRVL, MKC, NGG, DE, IDU, GLW, KRBN, PENN, EOCT, ROK, CSWC, FAUG, TEAM, ACC, WST, AMD, IRM, NRZ, FUN, FDLO, GOVZ, EIDO, ACAD, PAUG, SCM, SYK, UNG, ZEST, AKBA, Added Positions: BRK.B, NVDA, AAPL, KO, CBTX, IEFA, TLT, SCHG, SCHD, CIBR, IHI, FTNT, IYE, IWR, SCHV, IAU, LMT, IEUR, IVV, ZG, SHY, T, BJUL, IVE, CRON, DGRO, LTC, DTD, PG, AFIN, NTSX, EUSA, PFE, WMT, BABA, PGX, TREE, MRK, NEE, IVW, FB, DIS, FSTA, IYG, GOOGL, JD, ABT, EOS, FNCL, HD, IYW, IYH, PM, AMLP, MO, DNOV, CRM, BA, EPD, ITW, INTC, JNJ, MCD, GOOG, CRWD, FFIN, QYLD, EJAN, QUAL, MA, NAD, PYPL, NOBL, AVUS, CAT, DHR, FICO, IXN, MSFT, MS, OKE, TMO, WBA, ADBE, CII, ISRG, NFLX, ORCL, PDI, SPGI, SDY, DIA, NOW, TDOC, ACN, ALGN, ADP, BP, BIG, CCL, CVX, CLX, CTSH, CS, CMI, ETRN, FDIS, FIDU, F, GILD, HON, IBM, DVY, ICF, IUSV, IYZ, IYY, ILTB, MDLZ, NKE, VIG, VOO, VICI, RTX, TGT, ATVI, BLK, BKNG, EXG, FXH, FJUN, IJAN, USMV, NEO, GLD, XLF, SLRC, WPC, AMRN, AWK, NLY, BMY, CHD, EMR, FDRR, ILMN, PFF, IHF, LII, OKTA, ROL, SLB, VFVA, WY, ZBRA, AMT, ARCC, CG, CMCSA, DBRG, DPZ, DUK, ENB, EVRG, DJUN, LIT, XBAP, VKQ, TAP, NVG, ORLY, XLK, XLU, VSDA,

BRK.B, NVDA, AAPL, KO, CBTX, IEFA, TLT, SCHG, SCHD, CIBR, IHI, FTNT, IYE, IWR, SCHV, IAU, LMT, IEUR, IVV, ZG, SHY, T, BJUL, IVE, CRON, DGRO, LTC, DTD, PG, AFIN, NTSX, EUSA, PFE, WMT, BABA, PGX, TREE, MRK, NEE, IVW, FB, DIS, FSTA, IYG, GOOGL, JD, ABT, EOS, FNCL, HD, IYW, IYH, PM, AMLP, MO, DNOV, CRM, BA, EPD, ITW, INTC, JNJ, MCD, GOOG, CRWD, FFIN, QYLD, EJAN, QUAL, MA, NAD, PYPL, NOBL, AVUS, CAT, DHR, FICO, IXN, MSFT, MS, OKE, TMO, WBA, ADBE, CII, ISRG, NFLX, ORCL, PDI, SPGI, SDY, DIA, NOW, TDOC, ACN, ALGN, ADP, BP, BIG, CCL, CVX, CLX, CTSH, CS, CMI, ETRN, FDIS, FIDU, F, GILD, HON, IBM, DVY, ICF, IUSV, IYZ, IYY, ILTB, MDLZ, NKE, VIG, VOO, VICI, RTX, TGT, ATVI, BLK, BKNG, EXG, FXH, FJUN, IJAN, USMV, NEO, GLD, XLF, SLRC, WPC, AMRN, AWK, NLY, BMY, CHD, EMR, FDRR, ILMN, PFF, IHF, LII, OKTA, ROL, SLB, VFVA, WY, ZBRA, AMT, ARCC, CG, CMCSA, DBRG, DPZ, DUK, ENB, EVRG, DJUN, LIT, XBAP, VKQ, TAP, NVG, ORLY, XLK, XLU, VSDA, Reduced Positions: BJAN, MCF, TSJA, AGNC, IGSB, BRG, UPS, SPY, LUB, VIAC, APTS, AMZN, FQAL, LQD, IJK, MU, MPC, ABBV, AUPH, VLO, VZ, CVS, AGG, IJR, IJT, SHYG, JPM, ONEQ, ITOT, SQ, XLE, BAC, TIP, PSX, PRU, SCHM, SCHA, AVGO, SLV, HDV, FALN, SCHF, WFC, QQQ, CCI, IQLT, PFG, TSLA, V, AMGN, IP, IWO, MUB, KMB, MRCC, VGK, ASO, DOW, QCOM, TSN, FV, GSK, RSP, MMM, WIRE, FENY, FTEC, FUTY, EEM, EFA, SOXX, CSCO, IEMG, SIVB, DES, AEP, C, FSK, FMAT, GIS, IYT, ITA, SBUX, FBT, BST, D, ET, XOM, IFRA, KMI, JPS, DON, FHLC, FVAL, FBND, INTU, IJH, IGM, IBB, IWF, IWN, IWM, IJJ, IDV, SUSA, LOW, SO, TSCO, USB, BIV, VEEV, VUG, BX, CNP, COST, MLPA, BAUG, SLQD, KKR, SHOP, TTD, UNH, SMH, VGT, VTRS, ZTS, MDT, LYB, NXPI, CNI, FDL, QQEW, AJG, IWD, LHX, MCHP, NVO, PAYX, SCHE, SPG, TSM, TXN, WDC, AAL, AMP, AMPE, CDW, DEO, EPAM, FIS, HYLS, BMAR, SPHD, IRBO, KDP, SPYG, SPAB, XLV, XEL, ASML,

BJAN, MCF, TSJA, AGNC, IGSB, BRG, UPS, SPY, LUB, VIAC, APTS, AMZN, FQAL, LQD, IJK, MU, MPC, ABBV, AUPH, VLO, VZ, CVS, AGG, IJR, IJT, SHYG, JPM, ONEQ, ITOT, SQ, XLE, BAC, TIP, PSX, PRU, SCHM, SCHA, AVGO, SLV, HDV, FALN, SCHF, WFC, QQQ, CCI, IQLT, PFG, TSLA, V, AMGN, IP, IWO, MUB, KMB, MRCC, VGK, ASO, DOW, QCOM, TSN, FV, GSK, RSP, MMM, WIRE, FENY, FTEC, FUTY, EEM, EFA, SOXX, CSCO, IEMG, SIVB, DES, AEP, C, FSK, FMAT, GIS, IYT, ITA, SBUX, FBT, BST, D, ET, XOM, IFRA, KMI, JPS, DON, FHLC, FVAL, FBND, INTU, IJH, IGM, IBB, IWF, IWN, IWM, IJJ, IDV, SUSA, LOW, SO, TSCO, USB, BIV, VEEV, VUG, BX, CNP, COST, MLPA, BAUG, SLQD, KKR, SHOP, TTD, UNH, SMH, VGT, VTRS, ZTS, MDT, LYB, NXPI, CNI, FDL, QQEW, AJG, IWD, LHX, MCHP, NVO, PAYX, SCHE, SPG, TSM, TXN, WDC, AAL, AMP, AMPE, CDW, DEO, EPAM, FIS, HYLS, BMAR, SPHD, IRBO, KDP, SPYG, SPAB, XLV, XEL, ASML, Sold Out: CWB, EWJ, AOR, LMRK, IGV, EFG, PXI, SNOW, ESGE, RDS.B, IXUS, SH, OMFL, JKE, ARKK, EWG, BND, NOC, LUV, ESGU, GD, RFG, ISTB, GSG, U, GNOG, NIO, PHUN, BAR, IAGG, UL, BAPR, SUNW, EWN, LRGF, PFI, SDS, JHMA, FDVV, FTSM, NUV, SON, TRV, SE, CMG, FXL, VEA, MELI, IGIB, FLT, FDHY, ECL, BRSP, TBT, SLVM, OUST, CLIR, KD, INDA, GSAT,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF, sells Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January, Contango Oil & Gas Co, Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January, AGNC Investment Corp, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sunbelt Securities, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Sunbelt Securities, Inc. owns 449 stocks with a total value of $607 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sunbelt Securities, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sunbelt+securities%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 151,804 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.58% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 335,977 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.71% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 24,450 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.92% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 33,961 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 263.80% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 136,403 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $25.94, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $25.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 160,463 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $29.01 and $30.45, with an estimated average price of $29.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 88,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $216.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $32.63 and $33.3, with an estimated average price of $33.09. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 41,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Crescent Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $16.82, with an estimated average price of $13.74. The stock is now traded at around $13.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 89,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 47,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 263.80%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 33,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 331.45%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $260.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 25,339 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $170.552500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 151,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 573.46%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 88,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in CBTX Inc by 221.55%. The purchase prices were between $26.26 and $30.94, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 126,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.32%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 66,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $80.65 and $88.59, with an estimated average price of $84.91.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $57.36, with an estimated average price of $56.38.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.22 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $16.37.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $384.52 and $446.52, with an estimated average price of $417.72.

Sunbelt Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92.