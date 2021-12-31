Atairos Group, Inc. Buys Bowlero Corp, Clarivate PLC, ExlService Holdings Inc

New Purchases: BOWL, CLVT, EXLS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bowlero Corp, Clarivate PLC, ExlService Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atairos Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Atairos Group, Inc. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Atairos Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atairos+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Trinet Group Inc (TNET) - 21,450,259 shares, 69.30% of the total portfolio. Bowlero Corp (BOWL) - 63,425,788 shares, 19.40% of the total portfolio. New Position Clarivate PLC (CLVT) - 12,259,847 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. New Position ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) - 310,394 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. New Position

Atairos Group, Inc. initiated holding in Bowlero Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.9 and $9.66, with an estimated average price of $9.26. The stock is now traded at around $9.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.4%. The holding were 63,425,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atairos Group, Inc. initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $16.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.78%. The holding were 12,259,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atairos Group, Inc. initiated holding in ExlService Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.32 and $145.06, with an estimated average price of $131.89. The stock is now traded at around $119.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 310,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.