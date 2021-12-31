Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Buys Illumina Inc, Deere, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Cerner Corp, Marriott International Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc

- New Purchases: TMO,
- Added Positions: ILMN, DE, FB, V, DIS, BA, CMCSA, ADSK, ADBE, VFC, NVO, RPRX, MA, NKE, AXP, ECL, BF.B, MSCI,
- Reduced Positions: CERN, MAR, ICE, CME, HD, EFX, STZ, CBOE, GOOGL, BRK.B, WM, MCO, MSFT, BKNG, BUD, CL, MDLZ, ALB, KO, INTU, SPGI, PAYX,
- Sold Out: PANW, BABA, TME, FUTU,
For the details of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/geo+capital+gestora+de+recursos+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 72,138 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.48%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 123,058 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.96%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 376,803 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.10%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 54,308 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.51%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 7,346 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2%
Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $555.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 971.01%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $335.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 32,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd added to a holding in Deere & Co by 158.55%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $394.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 32,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 59.51%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $216.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 54,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 584.47%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 30,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $154.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 123,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd added to a holding in Boeing Co by 106.95%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $217.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 21,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $5.97 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $7.36.Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.
Here is the complete portfolio of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd. Also check out:
1. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd keeps buying