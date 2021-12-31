Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Buys Illumina Inc, Deere, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells Cerner Corp, Marriott International Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc

New Purchases: TMO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Illumina Inc, Deere, Meta Platforms Inc, Visa Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells Cerner Corp, Marriott International Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Intercontinental Exchange Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd owns 45 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 72,138 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.48% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 123,058 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.96% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 376,803 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.10% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 54,308 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.51% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 7,346 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2%

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $555.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 2,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 971.01%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $335.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.4%. The holding were 32,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd added to a holding in Deere & Co by 158.55%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $394.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 32,699 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 59.51%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $216.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 54,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 584.47%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 30,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $154.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 123,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd added to a holding in Boeing Co by 106.95%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $217.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 21,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64.

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $5.97 and $8.85, with an estimated average price of $7.36.

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.