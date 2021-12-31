Camden Capital, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, AppLovin Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, DraftKings Inc, Sea

New Purchases: APP, ME, RIVN, MTN, SPLG, AMT, CVS, HOOD, MGK, LH, KMI, SCHG, PBH, MUB, IEP, IAA, BTO, CARG, COIN, ZTS, RTX, IGSB, ESGE, CHWY, MBB, BHF, TIP, DAL, ODFL, A, BC, ED, STZ, INGR, SPGI, NVO, BERY, STX, TTE, WST, TDG, NRK, ABMD, TEL, DFAT, MTD, XFINU, HIVE,

APP, ME, RIVN, MTN, SPLG, AMT, CVS, HOOD, MGK, LH, KMI, SCHG, PBH, MUB, IEP, IAA, BTO, CARG, COIN, ZTS, RTX, IGSB, ESGE, CHWY, MBB, BHF, TIP, DAL, ODFL, A, BC, ED, STZ, INGR, SPGI, NVO, BERY, STX, TTE, WST, TDG, NRK, ABMD, TEL, DFAT, MTD, XFINU, HIVE, Added Positions: IWF, SPY, IWD, AMZN, QQQ, MSFT, IVV, IWN, VEA, TSLA, IWM, RPAR, DIA, EPD, GOOGL, FB, DGS, FNDE, IWR, ARCC, UTG, NEE, ET, DLN, EEM, SCHH, VUG, ACN, O, TMO, GOOG, IWO, APD, DHR, NVDA, PDI, DTD, IEMG, IJR, BRK.B, CCI, HON, JPM, LOW, NFLX, UNH, NOW, ORCC, GLD, RSP, CB, AEP, XOM, HD, SBUX, MA, OXLC, XFLT, MINT, PLD, ADBE, CSGP, COST, TT, UNP, BX, MSCI, V, CHTR, BABA, PYPL, SNAP, DOCU, CRWD, DNMR, KBE, SCHX, XLE, ABT, ADSK, ADP, BMRN, BMY, C, CMCSA, LLY, EL, MTCH, ILMN, LRCX, LMT, MRK, MET, MS, NKE, QCOM, SHW, STWD, ANET, ZM, UBER, DJP, DVY, EFA, GDX, TLT, VB, VIOO, VNQ, VWO, XLF, AMN, ALGN, D, DUK, EMR, EXAS, EXC, FITB, GD, GS, INTC, MAS, MCD, MCK, MIDD, PPC, PNW, BKNG, SO, SYK, TEX, TXN, TSN, USB, VRSN, VRTX, WAT, WMB, DFS, PHYS, LYB, MARA, TMHC, NRZ, RNG, TWTR, ALLY, SYF, RPD, SQ, BITF, BMEZ, UPST,

AAPL, SE, JNJ, NLY, INTU, XBI, MELI, MPW, CRM, MPLX, CVX, IWV, ARKK, ENB, IAU, APPN, XOS, WM, DIS, PEP, MDT, SMMU, VZ, IBM, ICSH, FDN, PGR, BA, LUV, WMG, BE, UPS, CHMI, TTD, KKR, NOC, WDAY, DE, ABBV, KO, CNOB, KTB, OUST, VTV, BLNK, AVGO, GE, PFE, TSM, TGT, T, GILD, AMD, BAC, GSY, BCE, HBAN, AMAT, AMGN, PNC, VXF, TROW, PLTR, XPEV, UL, VOD, GIS, TEAM, CC, DSL, EW, PM, Sold Out: VIAC, DKNG, AM, STEM, IDXX, SSSS, BRK.A, VLO, VXX, NOBL, MDLA, VER, STMP, AIG, LVS, OLN, TGTX, ATVI, BG, PCI, SPG, CTAS, COP, ALSN, MGM, CSIQ, EFV, DRV, PSQ, SNBR, CAH, SPLK, ZG, SEM, HBI, AFIB, EDUT, SOS, EBON, SENS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, AppLovin Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Amazon.com Inc, 23andMe Holding Co, sells ViacomCBS Inc, DraftKings Inc, Sea, Antero Midstream Corp, Stem Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Camden Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Camden Capital, LLC owns 409 stocks with a total value of $578 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 145,339 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 212,048 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.45% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 80,477 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.95% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 67,085 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 35,747 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%

Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $74.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 38,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in 23andMe Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $6.55 and $13.25, with an estimated average price of $9.21. The stock is now traded at around $4.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,201,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $311.53 and $372.51, with an estimated average price of $340.68. The stock is now traded at around $274.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 957,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $234.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.20%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $272.690300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 59,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $164.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 79,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.54%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3100.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $297.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 30,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.27%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $158.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.91%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 154,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $9.26 and $11.68, with an estimated average price of $10.35.

Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Stem Inc. The sale prices were between $17.56 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $21.6.

Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99.

Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297.