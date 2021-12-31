Camden Capital, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, AppLovin Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, DraftKings Inc, Sea

- New Purchases: APP, ME, RIVN, MTN, SPLG, AMT, CVS, HOOD, MGK, LH, KMI, SCHG, PBH, MUB, IEP, IAA, BTO, CARG, COIN, ZTS, RTX, IGSB, ESGE, CHWY, MBB, BHF, TIP, DAL, ODFL, A, BC, ED, STZ, INGR, SPGI, NVO, BERY, STX, TTE, WST, TDG, NRK, ABMD, TEL, DFAT, MTD, XFINU, HIVE,
- Added Positions: IWF, SPY, IWD, AMZN, QQQ, MSFT, IVV, IWN, VEA, TSLA, IWM, RPAR, DIA, EPD, GOOGL, FB, DGS, FNDE, IWR, ARCC, UTG, NEE, ET, DLN, EEM, SCHH, VUG, ACN, O, TMO, GOOG, IWO, APD, DHR, NVDA, PDI, DTD, IEMG, IJR, BRK.B, CCI, HON, JPM, LOW, NFLX, UNH, NOW, ORCC, GLD, RSP, CB, AEP, XOM, HD, SBUX, MA, OXLC, XFLT, MINT, PLD, ADBE, CSGP, COST, TT, UNP, BX, MSCI, V, CHTR, BABA, PYPL, SNAP, DOCU, CRWD, DNMR, KBE, SCHX, XLE, ABT, ADSK, ADP, BMRN, BMY, C, CMCSA, LLY, EL, MTCH, ILMN, LRCX, LMT, MRK, MET, MS, NKE, QCOM, SHW, STWD, ANET, ZM, UBER, DJP, DVY, EFA, GDX, TLT, VB, VIOO, VNQ, VWO, XLF, AMN, ALGN, D, DUK, EMR, EXAS, EXC, FITB, GD, GS, INTC, MAS, MCD, MCK, MIDD, PPC, PNW, BKNG, SO, SYK, TEX, TXN, TSN, USB, VRSN, VRTX, WAT, WMB, DFS, PHYS, LYB, MARA, TMHC, NRZ, RNG, TWTR, ALLY, SYF, RPD, SQ, BITF, BMEZ, UPST,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, SE, JNJ, NLY, INTU, XBI, MELI, MPW, CRM, MPLX, CVX, IWV, ARKK, ENB, IAU, APPN, XOS, WM, DIS, PEP, MDT, SMMU, VZ, IBM, ICSH, FDN, PGR, BA, LUV, WMG, BE, UPS, CHMI, TTD, KKR, NOC, WDAY, DE, ABBV, KO, CNOB, KTB, OUST, VTV, BLNK, AVGO, GE, PFE, TSM, TGT, T, GILD, AMD, BAC, GSY, BCE, HBAN, AMAT, AMGN, PNC, VXF, TROW, PLTR, XPEV, UL, VOD, GIS, TEAM, CC, DSL, EW, PM,
- Sold Out: VIAC, DKNG, AM, STEM, IDXX, SSSS, BRK.A, VLO, VXX, NOBL, MDLA, VER, STMP, AIG, LVS, OLN, TGTX, ATVI, BG, PCI, SPG, CTAS, COP, ALSN, MGM, CSIQ, EFV, DRV, PSQ, SNBR, CAH, SPLK, ZG, SEM, HBI, AFIB, EDUT, SOS, EBON, SENS,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 145,339 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.85%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 212,048 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.45%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 80,477 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.95%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 67,085 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 35,747 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in AppLovin Corp. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $74.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 38,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: 23andMe Holding Co (ME)
Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in 23andMe Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $6.55 and $13.25, with an estimated average price of $9.21. The stock is now traded at around $4.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,201,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $65.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)
Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $311.53 and $372.51, with an estimated average price of $340.68. The stock is now traded at around $274.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 957,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $52.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,084 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Camden Capital, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $234.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.20%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $272.690300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 59,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $164.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 79,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.54%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3100.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $297.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 30,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.27%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $158.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 15,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Camden Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.91%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 154,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.Sold Out: Antero Midstream Corp (AM)
Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Antero Midstream Corp. The sale prices were between $9.26 and $11.68, with an estimated average price of $10.35.Sold Out: Stem Inc (STEM)
Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Stem Inc. The sale prices were between $17.56 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $21.6.Sold Out: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $586.54 and $666.48, with an estimated average price of $627.99.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Camden Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297.
