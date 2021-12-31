All-Stars Investment Ltd Buys Full Truck Alliance Co, TAL Education Group, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Sells Baidu Inc, Trip.com Group

New Purchases: YMM, TAL, EDU,

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Full Truck Alliance Co, TAL Education Group, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, sells Baidu Inc, Trip.com Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, All-Stars Investment Ltd. As of 2021Q4, All-Stars Investment Ltd owns 4 stocks with a total value of $428 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM) - 48,989,779 shares, 95.88% of the total portfolio. New Position TAL Education Group (TAL) - 1,920,000 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. New Position JOYY Inc (YY) - 165,000 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 1,220,000 shares, 0.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

All-Stars Investment Ltd initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $9.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 95.88%. The holding were 48,989,779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

All-Stars Investment Ltd initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $3.44 and $5.35, with an estimated average price of $4.52. The stock is now traded at around $3.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 1,920,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

All-Stars Investment Ltd initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.85 and $2.5, with an estimated average price of $2.16. The stock is now traded at around $1.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 1,220,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

All-Stars Investment Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.

All-Stars Investment Ltd sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22.