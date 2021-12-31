Graham Capital Management, L.P. Buys Carnival Corp, MicroStrategy Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Sells OPKO Health Inc, First Majestic Silver Corp, Penn National Gaming Inc

- New Purchases: CCL, CLF, C, PGEN, GM, HYG, AMZN, JETS, ZG, DAL, EDR, EDR, LEN, AA, JBLU, XLB, WLL, GOOG, GOOGL, OWL, BEPC, CWK, DM, GH, IYR, NEP, SSRM, AGR, DKNG, ESRT, ON, VZ, ACN, AZO, AXSM, CANO, CTAS, COUP, EAF, KRBN, MSFT, ORCL, SAIA, MCRB, UAA, UPS, VRE, WRE, ACIW, AGEN, ACI, LFG, ANET, CTLT, CHTR, CHK, NET, DCPH, DEI, ETWO, EB, FDX, GBDC, INMD, ISRG, JBL, MXL, FB, NKE, PRFT, PERI, PSTG, XM, QLYS, RAD, CRM, SVC, SGFY, SLAB, SNOW, TCBI, TPIC, UNVR, VRNS, VRTX, VMW, ZWS, ABT, ABCL, AMG, ADS, DOX, AMRC, AMN, APA, ARCB, ADM, ARW, T, ATKR, AY, TEAM, AN, AVNS, BDC, BIGC, BL, BE, BOOT, BCO, CADE, CADE, CSII, CAT, CHKP, LNG, PLCE, CNXC, CPRT, CRWD, DELL, DBI, DHT, DKS, DOCN, DFS, DISH, DIS, DOW, DRQ, DBX, DT, DVAX, EDIT, ELAN, ESTC, EHC, EVRI, FNB, FAF, FOCS, FBHS, FWRD, GBCI, GLOB, GWRE, HPE, HXL, HIBB, HRL, HLI, HUN, H, NOTV, IBKR, IBM, ISEE, KBR, KNX, KN, KFY, KR, LSTR, LSCC, LAD, LYV, LOW, LUMN, LYFT, MTSI, M, MRVI, MQ, MASI, MAT, MCD, MCK, MIME, MSM, NVRO, NMIH, NDSN, JWN, NTNX, OXY, ORI, OLN, OVV, PAYX, PAYC, PFSI, PING, POWI, PCOR, RDUS, RRC, RNG, SLB, STX, SGEN, SEAS, XLK, SIG, SIX, SM, SPT, SSYS, TTGT, TXT, TRI, TROX, UFPI, URBN, VEEV, VSTO, WMG, HCC, WTS, WLK, WEX, WSM, WGO, ZIM, ZI, XXII, ACCO, ARAY, AGRO, AERI, MITT, ALIT, ALHC, Y, ALL, ALLY, AAL, ACC, AXP, AMGN, AMPL, AIV, APOG, ARI, AMEH, ARMK, ARCO, AVIR, ATOS, AVDX, ACLS, BECN, BMRN, BTAI, BJ, BOX, BF.B, BTRS, CALM, CARR, CBRE, CIM, CNK, CLOV, COLM, CNDT, COP, CLR, CPA, CVS, CYBR, DRI, DXCM, DIOD, SATS, EW, EA, EPAC, EOG, EPZM, EFX, EVR, EXEL, EXC, HTLD, XOM, FAST, FND, F, FSP, FTDR, GRMN, GILD, GMRE, GOCO, GDOT, HBI, HTA, HSY, HES, HOLX, HMST, HNST, IMVT, IRT, IEA, IONS, IQV, IS, IRWD, JNJ, JPM, JNPR, KMPR, KZR, KLAC, KTB, KOPN, LHX, LEVI, FWONK, LFUS, LIVN, LYB, MAC, MGNX, MGNI, MNDT, MMS, MEDP, MRK, MTG, MDXG, MC, MGI, MDB, MSI, MLI, MPLN, NATI, NEOG, NWL, NTRS, DNOW, NUVB, NVR, OAS, OKTA, OM, PAR, PDCO, PAYO, PNR, PCG, PDM, PBI, PINC, PRLB, PRVB, PTC, QTWO, NX, RXT, RDN, RMBS, RIGL, ROL, RPRX, SAIC, SXT, SIMO, SPG, SITC, SLGC, SPB, SSNC, STEP, SFIX, SHO, SNPS, TCRR, FTI, TGNA, TTEK, TPL, THO, TOL, RIG, TVTX, TWO, UGI, X, UNM, VLY, VVV, VGR, VRTV, VIAC, VRAY, VKTX, VMEO, VCRA, VG, VNT, WAB, WFC, WCC, WU, WMB, WK, ZBRA, ZNGA, ALDX, ALTO, BDSI, CDE, CRIS, DBD, DHC, GBIO, GENI, HLX, HIPO, KPTI, MEIP, MNTS, PAVM, SPPI, SXC, VSTM, WTI, WETF,
- Added Positions: MSTR, PSTH, NVAX, CPE, TIP, EMB, XME, CCJ, GEO, XLF, PGRE, CYH, DNN, NXE, WY, EXPE, IWM, DNMR, COTY, SONO, GOVT,
- Reduced Positions: OPK, PENN, GLNG, AR, ABR, ASO, IPOF, OMER, DG, UA, TLRY, TLRY, SQ, TSLA, PYPL, MRNA, ACB, SPWR, ROKU, LC, NVDA, BA, NNDM, ENPH, EQT, BFLY, ICE, NIO, PD, PACB, TSM,
- Sold Out: AG, MIR, CVNA, LQD, VTV, Z, RBLX, ABNB, RUN, SEDG, TWTR, U, OPEN, DOCU, XLE, GDX, MAR, PINS, NVTA, PLL, SLI, SLI, ADPT, XLU, PTRA,
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,048,700 shares, 21.87% of the total portfolio.
- Carnival Corp (CCL) - 62,874,000 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) - 83,512,000 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3097526.11%
- Gogo Inc (GOGO) - 52,634,000 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 4,935,048 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3. The stock is now traded at around $22.560100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.38%. The holding were 62,874,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $19.318600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 4,935,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $67.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 620,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Precigen Inc (PGEN)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Precigen Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.53 and $5.5, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $2.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 29,700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 94,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 137,282 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in MicroStrategy Inc by 3097526.11%. The purchase prices were between $544.49 and $860, with an estimated average price of $687.4. The stock is now traded at around $425.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.27%. The holding were 83,512,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 52.96%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,286,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Callon Petroleum Co (CPE)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Callon Petroleum Co by 240.56%. The purchase prices were between $42.83 and $64.77, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $53.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 81,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 118,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 98.10%. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $103.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 31,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF by 135.22%. The purchase prices were between $40.2 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $43.74. The stock is now traded at around $49.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 58,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $10.35 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.07.Sold Out: Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Mirion Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.74.Sold Out: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34.Sold Out: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The sale prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $130.25 and $134.12, with an estimated average price of $132.19.Sold Out: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Graham Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Roblox Corp. The sale prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97.
