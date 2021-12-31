Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc Buys Syneos Health Inc, PotlatchDeltic Corp, Addus HomeCare Corp, Sells Rogers Corp, Perficient Inc, TD Synnex Corp

New Purchases: PCH, BDC, PRVA, PTLO, HOMB, BFST, SSYS, CM, NPO, AEHR, MIRM, THRM, ACWX, AZN, ANCTF, STRC, EPI, IOO, CERT, IYW, ZS, SE, VVV, CABO, GWRE, KKR, LEA, AXU, GTII, UTHR, SAP, MSTR, MPW, IIVI, CTRA, ARE,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Syneos Health Inc, PotlatchDeltic Corp, Addus HomeCare Corp, Belden Inc, Broadcom Inc, sells Rogers Corp, Perficient Inc, TD Synnex Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc, AMN Healthcare Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc. As of 2021Q4, Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc owns 830 stocks with a total value of $15.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 844,701 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 536,819 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.12% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 71,067 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 304,555 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.81% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 3,162,269 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.36 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $56.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,110,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Belden Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $68.05, with an estimated average price of $62.85. The stock is now traded at around $57.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 868,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Portillos Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 367,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Privia Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 563,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Home BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $23.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 511,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Business First Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.87 and $28.86, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 416,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Syneos Health Inc by 490.56%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $102.89, with an estimated average price of $96.3. The stock is now traded at around $83.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,427,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Addus HomeCare Corp by 570.09%. The purchase prices were between $73.22 and $105.9, with an estimated average price of $90.31. The stock is now traded at around $76.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 770,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 32.81%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $596.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 304,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Forward Air Corp by 31.68%. The purchase prices were between $83.32 and $121.09, with an estimated average price of $102.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,277,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in FIGS Inc by 153.39%. The purchase prices were between $22.94 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $18.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,316,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $22.53. The stock is now traded at around $23.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,458,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Crocs Inc. The sale prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $20 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $26.32.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $153.83 and $196.39, with an estimated average price of $176.52.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.