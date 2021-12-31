Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc Buys Syneos Health Inc, PotlatchDeltic Corp, Addus HomeCare Corp, Sells Rogers Corp, Perficient Inc, TD Synnex Corp

- New Purchases: PCH, BDC, PRVA, PTLO, HOMB, BFST, SSYS, CM, NPO, AEHR, MIRM, THRM, ACWX, AZN, ANCTF, STRC, EPI, IOO, CERT, IYW, ZS, SE, VVV, CABO, GWRE, KKR, LEA, AXU, GTII, UTHR, SAP, MSTR, MPW, IIVI, CTRA, ARE,
- Added Positions: SYNH, ADUS, AVGO, FWRD, FIGS, PEB, CADE, CADE, HAS, MDLZ, ESI, FHN, MLKN, ATO, NCR, ABG, CSL, GIS, HSC, HBAN, PG, CDNA, ACA, LESL, BC, FIS, CSCO, DHI, EOG, EA, ROCK, SEE, WMB, AHCO, EVOP, IWN, VONG, CERN, CVX, COLB, KLIC, LEG, AVNT, STE, SNV, CENTA, KYCCF, BUD, PLOW, PCRX, LNTH, VCEL, BWA, CW, GPN, NSSC, NVO, PNC, MGNI, RACE, TPIC, LASR, BBIO, PYCR, RAMP, HES, ADI, ATRS, NOTV, EAT, CCEP, FNF, LANC, AXGN, PLAB, RDNT, RADA, VECO, WMT, KTOS, BAESY, AIQUY, NEO, DAL, ERII, ABST, GNRC, INGN, FRPT, SPNE, GKOS, PTGX, ZYME, QTRX, GTES, SMAR, STIM, BV, TENB, SIBN, TMDX, PHR, BASE, IWD, VIG, VTWV, AES, ATVI, AMD, APD, ALB, AMZN, AMT, AON, AMAT, ADM, ADSK, ALV, BASFY, TFC, BP, BBD, GOLD, BRK.B, OPCH, BTI, SCHW, KO, CGNX, ED, CMI, DSGX, DLTR, EW, EEFT, EXAS, FDX, FCX, GNTX, HALO, THG, MNST, EHC, HEINY, ICE, IPG, JPM, ADRNY, LHCG, LYG, MKL, MIDD, NVDA, NSRGY, NEM, NSC, GLT, PAYX, DGX, RJF, RRX, RHHBY, ROST, RDS.A, SKM, STT, TSM, AXON, TECH, WBA, DIS, WFC, ZBRA, SHG, MA, ZURVY, MASI, VMW, ULTA, ENSG, FNV, NCMGY, DKILF, EADSY, MDXG, DSVSF, CRARY, ALPMY, CSLLY, WEICY, FLT, APTV, CAIXY, NOW, FIVE, WDAY, ZTS, AHH, BURL, QTWO, CTLT, WK, SHOP, WING, LITE, UA, BL, VICI, AVLR, FTCH, MRNA, PLMR, GFL, ALIZY, ONEM, LPRO, U, CRCT, MKFG, CATH, DGRW, EEM, IWO, QQQ, SPY, USMV, VIOV, VONV, VOO, VTI, VTV, VUG, VXUS, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: ROG, PRFT, SNX, LHX, AMN, CRI, A, CWST, MTDR, MSFT, AWK, HD, NVST, DOC, MGY, AMGN, SMTC, AIMC, CRUS, WSC, ICUI, MDT, MEI, FOXF, LNSTY, DAVA, EGHT, ACN, ECOL, ENTG, MMC, FLWS, C, HMN, MLM, SKY, TFII, ATKR, JAMF, JAMF, CMCSA, GBCI, GOOGL, SF, TRMB, UBSI, AMBA, ALLE, ABM, BLK, BCO, CVBF, ESE, ITGR, INDB, IPAR, OXM, MODV, SSB, SIGI, SONY, SXI, SYNA, VZ, WWW, RDS.B, KALU, GTLS, ICFI, NOVT, ICLR, ASPN, BABA, AQUA, GDYN, SLQT, MO, BMY, CBZ, CNI, ETN, FORM, FC, FUL, HSY, LZB, LKFN, LMT, MGEE, PEP, PLXS, RMBS, TRV, RTX, WCN, KMI, ICAGY, XYL, ITCI, OGS, IBP, CKHUY, PYPL, IWM, IWV, MMM, ASML, T, ADBE, AMG, ALGN, ALL, AXP, AIG, APH, ATR, ACGL, ASH, ADP, BIDU, BAC, BK, BAYRY, BDX, BHC, BA, BSX, BLDR, CSX, CNOB, CRL, CL, COLM, ABEV, STZ, INGR, GLW, CCI, DEO, D, DOV, DD, DUK, DISH, EME, ENB, NEE, GD, GE, GILD, HSIC, HPQ, HTHIY, HON, IBM, ITW, JJSF, KNX, MTG, MMP, MKC, MRK, MCHP, MSA, MSI, NKE, OMC, OKE, PPG, PH, PAA, QCOM, O, RSG, WRK, SIVB, CRM, SLB, SCI, SBUX, SYK, SYY, TFX, TMO, TRP, TREX, URI, WST, WY, ZBH, ET, SGAPY, TCTZF, GOFPY, CHTR, NXPI, GM, HCA, ENPH, DUFRY, MPLX, ABBV, PSXP, JD, WHGLY, SQ, AGR, FTV, TWLO, TTD, IIIV, DOW, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, TIG, BEPC, MAX, FSTX, OGN, KD, IEMG, IEUR, IVE, IVV, IWP, MDY, SLYV, VEA, VGK,
- Sold Out: HRC, CROX, TWOU, HRI, MDP, MDP, TSC, TVTY, LQD, PAYA, LPSN, DCT, ONTF, STKL, HZO, LMNR, EBS, MUB, ALKT, IGSB, DRNA, VTSYF, ANCUF, CHGG, TIP, SHY, SLV, AGG, VNQ, INTF, VHT, LRGF, BSV, IGIB, VCIT, HYG, IAU, JPST, OGZPY, AZPN, CHDN, GGG, LNC, SHLDQ, TER, UHS, CEF, MWA, CRWD, DISCK, HMLP, ETSY, COUP, ORLA, DOCU, UPWK, VAPO, DELL,
These are the top 5 holdings of SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 844,701 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 536,819 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.12%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 71,067 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 304,555 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.81%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 3,162,269 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.36 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $56.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,110,273 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Belden Inc (BDC)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Belden Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $68.05, with an estimated average price of $62.85. The stock is now traded at around $57.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 868,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Portillos Inc (PTLO)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Portillos Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 367,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Privia Health Group Inc (PRVA)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Privia Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 563,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Home BancShares Inc (HOMB)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Home BancShares Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.19 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.64. The stock is now traded at around $23.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 511,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Business First Bancshares Inc (BFST)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc initiated holding in Business First Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.87 and $28.86, with an estimated average price of $27.12. The stock is now traded at around $27.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 416,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Syneos Health Inc by 490.56%. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $102.89, with an estimated average price of $96.3. The stock is now traded at around $83.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,427,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Addus HomeCare Corp (ADUS)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Addus HomeCare Corp by 570.09%. The purchase prices were between $73.22 and $105.9, with an estimated average price of $90.31. The stock is now traded at around $76.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 770,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 32.81%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $596.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 304,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Forward Air Corp (FWRD)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Forward Air Corp by 31.68%. The purchase prices were between $83.32 and $121.09, with an estimated average price of $102.89. The stock is now traded at around $101.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,277,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FIGS Inc (FIGS)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in FIGS Inc by 153.39%. The purchase prices were between $22.94 and $42.82, with an estimated average price of $32.76. The stock is now traded at around $18.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,316,796 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc added to a holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $19.94 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $22.53. The stock is now traded at around $23.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,458,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (HRC)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: Crocs Inc (CROX)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Crocs Inc. The sale prices were between $123.53 and $180.57, with an estimated average price of $154.04.Sold Out: 2U Inc (TWOU)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in 2U Inc. The sale prices were between $20 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $26.32.Sold Out: Meredith Holdings Corp (MDP)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.Sold Out: Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $153.83 and $196.39, with an estimated average price of $176.52.Sold Out: Meredith Holdings Corp (MDP)
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold out a holding in Meredith Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.
