Prince Street Capital Management LLC Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Zai Lab, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Ozon Holdings PLC, Sea, Afya

- New Purchases: ZLAB,
- Added Positions: FCX, MELI, AMX, YNDX, VEON,
- Reduced Positions: OZON, SE, DESP, CX, COIN, GDYN,
- Sold Out: AFYA, BNR, ADN,
For the details of Prince Street Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prince+street+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Prince Street Capital Management LLC
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 20,600 shares, 24.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.38%
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 508,000 shares, 18.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.73%
- America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) - 808,000 shares, 15.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.26%
- Yandex NV (YNDX) - 268,600 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.18%
- Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 132,500 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
Prince Street Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The purchase prices were between $54.9 and $105.21, with an estimated average price of $84.09. The stock is now traded at around $56.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.37%. The holding were 132,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Prince Street Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 84.73%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $42.968500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.6%. The holding were 508,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Prince Street Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1155.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.73%. The holding were 20,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VEON Ltd (VEON)
Prince Street Capital Management LLC added to a holding in VEON Ltd by 48.66%. The purchase prices were between $1.6 and $2.32, with an estimated average price of $1.94. The stock is now traded at around $1.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 161,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Afya Ltd (AFYA)
Prince Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Afya Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.77 and $19.96, with an estimated average price of $15.98.Sold Out: Burning Rock Biotech Ltd (BNR)
Prince Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.43 and $17.14, with an estimated average price of $13.61.Sold Out: Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (ADN)
Prince Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.88 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $8.28.
Here is the complete portfolio of Prince Street Capital Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Prince Street Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Prince Street Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Prince Street Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Prince Street Capital Management LLC keeps buying