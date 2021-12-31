Prince Street Capital Management LLC Buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Zai Lab, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Ozon Holdings PLC, Sea, Afya

New Purchases: ZLAB,

ZLAB, Added Positions: FCX, MELI, AMX, YNDX, VEON,

FCX, MELI, AMX, YNDX, VEON, Reduced Positions: OZON, SE, DESP, CX, COIN, GDYN,

OZON, SE, DESP, CX, COIN, GDYN, Sold Out: AFYA, BNR, ADN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Zai Lab, MercadoLibre Inc, VEON, sells Ozon Holdings PLC, Sea, Afya, Burning Rock Biotech, Despegar.com Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prince Street Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Prince Street Capital Management LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Prince Street Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prince+street+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 20,600 shares, 24.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.38% Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 508,000 shares, 18.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.73% America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) - 808,000 shares, 15.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.26% Yandex NV (YNDX) - 268,600 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.18% Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 132,500 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. New Position

Prince Street Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The purchase prices were between $54.9 and $105.21, with an estimated average price of $84.09. The stock is now traded at around $56.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.37%. The holding were 132,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prince Street Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 84.73%. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $42.968500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.6%. The holding were 508,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prince Street Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1155.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.73%. The holding were 20,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prince Street Capital Management LLC added to a holding in VEON Ltd by 48.66%. The purchase prices were between $1.6 and $2.32, with an estimated average price of $1.94. The stock is now traded at around $1.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 161,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prince Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Afya Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.77 and $19.96, with an estimated average price of $15.98.

Prince Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.43 and $17.14, with an estimated average price of $13.61.

Prince Street Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.88 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $8.28.