Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. Buys Life Time Group Holdings Inc, Catalent Inc, Instructure Holdings Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc

Investment company Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Life Time Group Holdings Inc, Catalent Inc, Instructure Holdings Inc, Instructure Holdings Inc, ZipRecruiter Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, ABM Industries Inc, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $13.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Leonard Green & Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/leonard+green+%26+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Leonard Green & Partners, L.P.
  1. Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) - 219,213,079 shares, 30.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
  2. Clarivate PLC (CLVT) - 116,666,507 shares, 20.66% of the total portfolio.
  3. Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) - 58,741,700 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 4,108,900 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio.
  5. WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 5,700,000 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH)

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Life Time Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.25 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $18.72. The stock is now traded at around $17.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.61%. The holding were 58,741,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $98.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 4,817,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Instructure Holdings Inc (INST)

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Instructure Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.48 and $28.2, with an estimated average price of $24.19. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP)

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. initiated holding in ZipRecruiter Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $32.15, with an estimated average price of $27.43. The stock is now traded at around $21.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32. The stock is now traded at around $311.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC)

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.2 and $17.35, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. added to a holding in YETI Holdings Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82. The stock is now traded at around $65.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. added to a holding in InMode Ltd by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18. The stock is now traded at around $46.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: LiveVox Holdings Inc (LVOX)

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. added to a holding in LiveVox Holdings Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.39 and $6.84, with an estimated average price of $5.5. The stock is now traded at around $5.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Sold Out: ABM Industries Inc (ABM)

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in ABM Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $38.94 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Sold Out: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $20.82.

Sold Out: ATI Physical Therapy Inc (ATIP)

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. The sale prices were between $2.69 and $4.42, with an estimated average price of $3.36.



