Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. Buys Life Time Group Holdings Inc, Catalent Inc, Instructure Holdings Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc

New Purchases: LTH, CTLT, INST, INST, ZIP, DECK, PWSC, ARHS, FXLV, LVLU,

LTH, CTLT, INST, INST, ZIP, DECK, PWSC, ARHS, FXLV, LVLU, Added Positions: MCW, ASLE, HMHC, YETI, INMD, LVOX,

MCW, ASLE, HMHC, YETI, INMD, LVOX, Reduced Positions: CARG, SCHL,

CARG, SCHL, Sold Out: GOOGL, AMZN, FB, ABM, GT, ATIP, CELH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Life Time Group Holdings Inc, Catalent Inc, Instructure Holdings Inc, Instructure Holdings Inc, ZipRecruiter Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, ABM Industries Inc, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $13.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Leonard Green & Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/leonard+green+%26+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) - 219,213,079 shares, 30.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% Clarivate PLC (CLVT) - 116,666,507 shares, 20.66% of the total portfolio. Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) - 58,741,700 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 4,108,900 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 5,700,000 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Life Time Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.25 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $18.72. The stock is now traded at around $17.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.61%. The holding were 58,741,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41. The stock is now traded at around $98.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 4,817,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Instructure Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.48 and $28.2, with an estimated average price of $24.19. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Instructure Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.48 and $28.2, with an estimated average price of $24.19. The stock is now traded at around $23.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. initiated holding in ZipRecruiter Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $32.15, with an estimated average price of $27.43. The stock is now traded at around $21.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32. The stock is now traded at around $311.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.2 and $17.35, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. added to a holding in YETI Holdings Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82. The stock is now traded at around $65.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. added to a holding in InMode Ltd by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18. The stock is now traded at around $46.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. added to a holding in LiveVox Holdings Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.39 and $6.84, with an estimated average price of $5.5. The stock is now traded at around $5.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in ABM Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $38.94 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $20.82.

Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. The sale prices were between $2.69 and $4.42, with an estimated average price of $3.36.