Ballentine Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Wayfair Inc, Sells Twilio Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC

New Purchases: XLC, IWN, DVYE, AIG, DGS, DEM, VEEV, ET, AMG, SRG, WH, LNG, QRTEA, BR, TAK, KDP, STAG, PNR, CERN, TWTR, VST, MGY, BHF, ENTG, ALC, AVTR, RPRX, BLND, ARKQ, CWST, DFJ, BF.B, MO, AFL, VYMI, AAP, SAIA, WOLF, BEN, GILD, IDXX, IFF, KRG, NDAQ, NTAP, OMC, IX, PH, PAYX, WEC, STX, SPH, UNM, VFC, VRTX, VOD, VMC, WBA, WST, ENIC, LUMN, AVAL, RIG, AIV, EDU, EXC,

Waltham, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Wayfair Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Microsoft Corp, sells Twilio Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, Conagra Brands Inc, Sanofi SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ballentine Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ballentine Partners, LLC owns 479 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ballentine Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ballentine+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 4,462,688 shares, 32.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 408,092 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 1,371,535 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 2,244,023 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.96% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,693,863 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%

Ballentine Partners, LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $69.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ballentine Partners, LLC initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32. The stock is now traded at around $228.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ballentine Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $158.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ballentine Partners, LLC initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $60.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ballentine Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $41.01 and $44.33, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $46.779900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ballentine Partners, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $53.38, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.099700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,487 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ballentine Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3858.12%. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 132,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ballentine Partners, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 142.25%. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55. The stock is now traded at around $36.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 674,313 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ballentine Partners, LLC added to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 241.40%. The purchase prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91. The stock is now traded at around $143.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 66,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ballentine Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.42%. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $69.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 572,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ballentine Partners, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $297.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 94,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ballentine Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 180.56%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 41,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ballentine Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.

Ballentine Partners, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

Ballentine Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $50.17 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $52.63.

Ballentine Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The sale prices were between $19.26 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $24.05.

Ballentine Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.

Ballentine Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $30.45 and $34.58, with an estimated average price of $32.73.