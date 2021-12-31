Prosight Management, LP Buys Encompass Health Corp, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Prothena Corp PLC, Sells Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Metacrine Inc

New Purchases: CRL, ALNY, RCKT, CGTX, GMED, CRSP, MRNA, CBAY, PRCT, ODTC, SBTX,

CRL, ALNY, RCKT, CGTX, GMED, CRSP, MRNA, CBAY, PRCT, ODTC, SBTX, Added Positions: EHC, PRTA, OSCR, GLPG, KALV, CUE, ALDX, ALBO, AGL, STTK, PRQR, SIOX, CNVY, MORF, PANA,

EHC, PRTA, OSCR, GLPG, KALV, CUE, ALDX, ALBO, AGL, STTK, PRQR, SIOX, CNVY, MORF, PANA, Reduced Positions: ARNA, IOVA, XCUR, KZR, ACCD, ZGNX,

ARNA, IOVA, XCUR, KZR, ACCD, ZGNX, Sold Out: MTCR, MGTX, HUM, AMED, VRTX, HAE, ABBV, IRTC, ZBH, WAT, UNH, CLLS, ASMB, ALEC, LFST, ORGO, ONCR, MDXG, APTO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Encompass Health Corp, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Prothena Corp PLC, Oscar Health Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Metacrine Inc, MeiraGTx Holdings PLC, Humana Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prosight Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, Prosight Management, LP owns 35 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Prosight Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prosight+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA) - 441,000 shares, 13.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.41% Galapagos NV (GLPG) - 345,900 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.98% Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO) - 514,082 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.52% Galapagos NV (GLPG) - 200,300 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) - 829,042 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.54%

Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $309.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 15,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.56 and $209.29, with an estimated average price of $185.93. The stock is now traded at around $150.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 31,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.52 and $36.02, with an estimated average price of $27.15. The stock is now traded at around $19.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 128,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Cognition Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $3.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 301,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Globus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.62 and $79.92, with an estimated average price of $72.4. The stock is now traded at around $68.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 20,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82. The stock is now traded at around $59.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 17,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 286.09%. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 122,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Prothena Corp PLC by 36.41%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $73.26, with an estimated average price of $55.08. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 441,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Oscar Health Inc by 390.98%. The purchase prices were between $7.62 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $12.37. The stock is now traded at around $7.230100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 925,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Galapagos NV by 37.98%. The purchase prices were between $47.03 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $52.17. The stock is now traded at around $66.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 345,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 59.14%. The purchase prices were between $12.36 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $15.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 409,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Cue Biopharma Inc by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $10.86 and $17.85, with an estimated average price of $12.87. The stock is now traded at around $7.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 829,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Metacrine Inc. The sale prices were between $0.64 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $1.74.

Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $19.28.

Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48.

Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94.

Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99.

Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $49.55 and $74.59, with an estimated average price of $60.57.