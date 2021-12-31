Prosight Management, LP Buys Encompass Health Corp, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Prothena Corp PLC, Sells Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc, Metacrine Inc

- New Purchases: CRL, ALNY, RCKT, CGTX, GMED, CRSP, MRNA, CBAY, PRCT, ODTC, SBTX,
- Added Positions: EHC, PRTA, OSCR, GLPG, KALV, CUE, ALDX, ALBO, AGL, STTK, PRQR, SIOX, CNVY, MORF, PANA,
- Reduced Positions: ARNA, IOVA, XCUR, KZR, ACCD, ZGNX,
- Sold Out: MTCR, MGTX, HUM, AMED, VRTX, HAE, ABBV, IRTC, ZBH, WAT, UNH, CLLS, ASMB, ALEC, LFST, ORGO, ONCR, MDXG, APTO,
- Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA) - 441,000 shares, 13.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.41%
- Galapagos NV (GLPG) - 345,900 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.98%
- Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO) - 514,082 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.52%
- Galapagos NV (GLPG) - 200,300 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio.
- Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) - 829,042 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.54%
Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62. The stock is now traded at around $309.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 15,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)
Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.56 and $209.29, with an estimated average price of $185.93. The stock is now traded at around $150.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 31,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)
Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.52 and $36.02, with an estimated average price of $27.15. The stock is now traded at around $19.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 128,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX)
Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Cognition Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.1 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $3.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 301,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Globus Medical Inc (GMED)
Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in Globus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.62 and $79.92, with an estimated average price of $72.4. The stock is now traded at around $68.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 20,188 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Prosight Management, LP initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82. The stock is now traded at around $59.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 17,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Encompass Health Corp (EHC)
Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Encompass Health Corp by 286.09%. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $64.67. The stock is now traded at around $65.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 122,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA)
Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Prothena Corp PLC by 36.41%. The purchase prices were between $42.11 and $73.26, with an estimated average price of $55.08. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 441,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)
Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Oscar Health Inc by 390.98%. The purchase prices were between $7.62 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $12.37. The stock is now traded at around $7.230100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 925,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Galapagos NV (GLPG)
Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Galapagos NV by 37.98%. The purchase prices were between $47.03 and $57.12, with an estimated average price of $52.17. The stock is now traded at around $66.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 345,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV)
Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 59.14%. The purchase prices were between $12.36 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $15.87. The stock is now traded at around $16.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 409,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE)
Prosight Management, LP added to a holding in Cue Biopharma Inc by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $10.86 and $17.85, with an estimated average price of $12.87. The stock is now traded at around $7.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 829,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Metacrine Inc (MTCR)
Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Metacrine Inc. The sale prices were between $0.64 and $3.83, with an estimated average price of $1.74.Sold Out: MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (MGTX)
Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $19.28.Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)
Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48.Sold Out: Amedisys Inc (AMED)
Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99.Sold Out: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)
Prosight Management, LP sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $49.55 and $74.59, with an estimated average price of $60.57.
