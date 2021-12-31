Aristotle Capital Management, LLC Buys Constellation Brands Inc, Oshkosh Corp, Lowe's Inc, Sells East West Bancorp Inc, Penske Automotive Group Inc, Allegion PLC

- New Purchases: STZ, LOW, IR, MCD, VTV, VEU,
- Added Positions: OSK, SPY, ADBE, COF, XYL, PYPL, CINF, KO, PH, DHR, MGDDY, JCI, LEN, MDT, PG, ECL, AMP, AMGN, GD, PNC, EFA, ELAN, PSX, WBA, CB, ANSS, RPM, MCHP, TWTR, UL, ELS, CCI, CTVA, CBSH, HON, ACN, CFR, SUI, CTRA, GSK, ALC, TSN, SYY, SONY, BAP, TTE, RTOKY, CCEP, BAC, ASHTY, CCJ, NVS, DASTY, ASAZY, LVMUY, MAURY, MUFG, NEMTF, RTLLF, RBGLY, SYIEY, KUBTY, EXPGY, EBKDY, DBSDY, AXTA, CUK, IWD, AAPL, VEA, FCFS, ITW, ING, EWY,
- Reduced Positions: EWBC, MGA, BAM, DQJCY, PEP, OTSKY, KDDIY, CBGPY, VFC, PXD, PFE, ALLE, MDLZ, KTB, JPM, XOM, CL, BRK.B, BRK.A,
- Sold Out: PAG, IXJ, INTU, SYK, WMT,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,659,070 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 7,348,498 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 3,558,208 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%
- Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 4,530,501 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 9,434,687 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $223.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 3,741,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $227.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 487,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 991,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $145.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $254.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 859 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.368200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Oshkosh Corp by 199.17%. The purchase prices were between $97.92 and $116.2, with an estimated average price of $109.45. The stock is now traded at around $114.787400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 5,798,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 140.04%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $443.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 268,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 119.23%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 746,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 813.81%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $51.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 492,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 435.71%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 33,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $5.28 and $5.93, with an estimated average price of $5.63. The stock is now traded at around $6.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,168,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The sale prices were between $95.87 and $113.61, with an estimated average price of $104.59.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31.Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73.Sold Out: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.Sold Out: iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $82.17 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $86.1.
