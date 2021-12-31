Aristotle Capital Management, LLC Buys Constellation Brands Inc, Oshkosh Corp, Lowe's Inc, Sells East West Bancorp Inc, Penske Automotive Group Inc, Allegion PLC

New Purchases: STZ, LOW, IR, MCD, VTV, VEU,

EWBC, MGA, BAM, DQJCY, PEP, OTSKY, KDDIY, CBGPY, VFC, PXD, PFE, ALLE, MDLZ, KTB, JPM, XOM, CL, BRK.B, BRK.A, Sold Out: PAG, IXJ, INTU, SYK, WMT,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Constellation Brands Inc, Oshkosh Corp, Lowe's Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Ingersoll Rand Inc, sells East West Bancorp Inc, Penske Automotive Group Inc, Allegion PLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aristotle Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Aristotle Capital Management, LLC owns 177 stocks with a total value of $59 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,659,070 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 7,348,498 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 3,558,208 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70% Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 4,530,501 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 9,434,687 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $223.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 3,741,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $227.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 487,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $61.87, with an estimated average price of $57.14. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 991,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.59 and $147.24, with an estimated average price of $142.08. The stock is now traded at around $145.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $254.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.368200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Oshkosh Corp by 199.17%. The purchase prices were between $97.92 and $116.2, with an estimated average price of $109.45. The stock is now traded at around $114.787400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 5,798,896 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 140.04%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $443.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 268,034 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 119.23%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $76.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 746,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 813.81%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $51.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 492,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 435.71%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 33,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc by 25.76%. The purchase prices were between $5.28 and $5.93, with an estimated average price of $5.63. The stock is now traded at around $6.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,168,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The sale prices were between $95.87 and $113.61, with an estimated average price of $104.59.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $82.17 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $86.1.