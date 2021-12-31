York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC Buys Paysafe, American Airlines Group Inc, Sells GDS Holdings, New Frontier Health Corp, Sea

- New Purchases: PSFE, AAL,
- Sold Out: GDS, NFH, SE, YY, KLAC, CDNS, SNPS, DQ, HHLA.U, HCM, ZLAB, HTHT, SPGI, TWLO, AMZN, LAMR, FB, TRU, SQ, COST, MS, SMRT,
For the details of York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/york+capital+management+global+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC
- Enovix Corp (ENVX) - 9,219,511 shares, 56.71% of the total portfolio.
- NextDecade Corp (NEXT) - 54,337,479 shares, 34.92% of the total portfolio.
- Humacyte Inc (HUMA) - 2,291,397 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio.
- Cedar Fair LP (FUN) - 332,106 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio.
- Paysafe Ltd (PSFE) - 781,508 shares, 0.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.38 and $8.27, with an estimated average price of $5.49. The stock is now traded at around $3.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 781,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.28 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $19.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 46,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $42.8 and $63.86, with an estimated average price of $55.01.Sold Out: New Frontier Health Corp (NFH)
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in New Frontier Health Corp. The sale prices were between $10.27 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $11.27.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89.Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $41.04 and $58.3, with an estimated average price of $51.6.Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65.Sold Out: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $148.05 and $191.65, with an estimated average price of $174.99.
