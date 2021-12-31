New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd Buys TDCX Inc, MINISO Group Holding, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: TDCX, BABA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TDCX Inc, MINISO Group Holding, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd. As of 2021Q4, New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd owns 13 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sea Ltd (SE) - 212,249 shares, 35.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.94% Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) - 319,953 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 231,600 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.77% Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) - 1,897,145 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.63% MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO) - 1,056,276 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.21%

New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd initiated holding in TDCX Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.38 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 229,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 8,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Silk Road Investment Pte Ltd added to a holding in MINISO Group Holding Ltd by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $9.32 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $13.82. The stock is now traded at around $9.701000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 1,056,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.