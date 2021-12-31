DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Buys ON Semiconductor Corp, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Fisker Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Conmed Corp, General Motors Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ON Semiconductor Corp, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Fisker Inc, Plug Power Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Conmed Corp, General Motors Co, FedEx Corp, Western Digital Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC owns 131 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 366,247 shares, 13.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.17% Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) - 141,182 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.99% iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 4,500 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 1,000 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 142,558 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.96%

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 236,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Fisker Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $17.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.351500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 450,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $311.53 and $372.51, with an estimated average price of $340.68. The stock is now traded at around $274.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 9,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $123.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 12,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Motive Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Moringa Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 61.17%. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 366,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Plug Power Inc by 303.02%. The purchase prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $23.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 279,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 42.99%. The purchase prices were between $119.87 and $145.67, with an estimated average price of $131.36. The stock is now traded at around $144.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 141,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 55.96%. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 142,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC added to a holding in NICE Ltd by 83.01%. The purchase prices were between $264.25 and $315.02, with an estimated average price of $289.01. The stock is now traded at around $261.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 18,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Conmed Corp. The sale prices were between $129.86 and $157.03, with an estimated average price of $141.78.

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54.

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61.

