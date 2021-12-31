DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Buys ON Semiconductor Corp, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Fisker Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Conmed Corp, General Motors Co

- New Purchases: FXI, FSR, MTN, TSM, MTVC.U, MACA, LJAQ, MSTR, INKA, ALPA, SRSA, GSAQ, VCKA, PPGH, CFVI, DUNE, NRAC, CRHC, MACC, COOL, FINM, COVA, LHC, PNTM, NAAC, KINZ, HTPA, HCAR, HLAH, TSPQ, HERA, BIOT, FSSI, EBAC, PDOT, PAQC, PICC, ASZ, BLUA, FACA, OEPW, OACB, NSTC, COLI, DHHC, PUCK, FTEV, KLAQ, CTAQ, FLAC, EQD,
- Added Positions: ON, PLUG, JAZZ, MCHP, NICE, EXPE,
- Reduced Positions: WDC, BKNG, JBLU,
- Sold Out: SPY, CNMD, GM, FDX, JAMF, JAMF, SE, VIAV, TDOC, MACAU, LJAQU, KURIU, DBDR, INKAU, ALPAU, CHPM, SRSAU, GSAQU, DMYQ, FSSIU, NRACU, COVAU, GIGGU, NAACU, CFVIU, TSPQ.U, MACC.U, HERAU, PDOT.U, EBACU, RTPYU, RTPYU, CFV, DCRN, PNTM.U, CRHC.U, KINZU, HCARU, HTPA.U, DUNEU, COOLU, LHC.U, LHC.U, PPGHU, BIOTU, HLAHU, FINMU, VCKAU, FTEV.U, ATMR, OACB.U, OEPWU, DHHCU, BLUA.U, NSTC.U, ASZ.U, COLIU, PAQCU, FACA.U, PUCKU, PICC.U, CTAQU, FLACU, KLAQU, EQD.U,
For the details of DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deepcurrents+investment+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC
- ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 366,247 shares, 13.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.17%
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) - 141,182 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.99%
- iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 4,500 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio.
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 1,000 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio.
- Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 142,558 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.96%
DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $37.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.64%. The holding were 236,658 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fisker Inc (FSR)
DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Fisker Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $17.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.351500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 450,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)
DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $311.53 and $372.51, with an estimated average price of $340.68. The stock is now traded at around $274.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 9,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $123.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 12,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Motive Capital Corp II (MTVC.U)
DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Motive Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Moringa Acquisition Corp (MACA)
DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC initiated holding in Moringa Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)
DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC added to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 61.17%. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 366,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Plug Power Inc by 303.02%. The purchase prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $23.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 279,563 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 42.99%. The purchase prices were between $119.87 and $145.67, with an estimated average price of $131.36. The stock is now traded at around $144.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 141,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 55.96%. The purchase prices were between $70.25 and $89.35, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $73.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 142,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NICE Ltd (NICE)
DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC added to a holding in NICE Ltd by 83.01%. The purchase prices were between $264.25 and $315.02, with an estimated average price of $289.01. The stock is now traded at around $261.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 18,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13.Sold Out: Conmed Corp (CNMD)
DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Conmed Corp. The sale prices were between $129.86 and $157.03, with an estimated average price of $141.78.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.Sold Out: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61.Sold Out: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC sold out a holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $30.05 and $48.66, with an estimated average price of $38.61.
Here is the complete portfolio of DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC. Also check out:
1. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC keeps buying