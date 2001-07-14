OSH ALERT - Labaton Sucharow Notifies Oak Street Health, Inc. Investors of the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit

Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit has been filed against Oak Street Health, Inc. ( NYSE:OSH, Financial) on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Oak Street securities between August 6, 2020, and November 8, 2021, (the "Class Period"). Investors are encouraged to contact the firm before March 14, 2022.

In Oak Street Health's Q3 update on Monday, November 8, 2021, the Company revealed that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating whether it may have violated the False Claims Act and said the DOJ has requested documents and information related to Oak Street providing free transportation to federal healthcare beneficiaries and related to its relationships with third-party marketing agents.

On this news, the stock fell as much as 22% on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, the steepest intraday decline on record for Oak Street, which first sold shares to the public last year.

