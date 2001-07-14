Illinois American Water Investing Over $16 Million in Jerseyville Water System

Illinois American Water is investing over $16 million to upgrade the local water system. The investment supports continued reliable, safe drinking water as well as upgrades for enhanced efficiency, safety and security.

Gabe Kuykendall, senior operations supervisor for the Jerseyville service area, said, “We are committed to providing our customers with the best product possible at a good value. This includes continued investment in our critical drinking water systems.”

Illinois American Water acquired the City of Jerseyville’s water and wastewater systems in 2020. The infrastructure upgrades at the water treatment plant are part of Illinois American Water’s commitment to the Jerseyville water system.

Water Treatment Upgrades

Upgrades at the Jerseyville water treatment plant will kick off this year. Work includes upgrading the chemical and lime feed systems which were originally installed several decades ago. The lime feed system treats water hardness and controls pH levels for high-quality drinking water, whereas the chemical feed system supports the overall treatment process. Four filters will also be rehabilitated. Security and automation upgrades will allow for remote operations and monitoring at the water treatment plant.

Kuykendall explained, “These investments will bring the facility to current industry standards, improve safety and enhance water quality.”

Variable Frequency Drive Upgrades

Five Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) will be upgraded. The VFD’s will help control water flow and pressures in the Jerseyville service area. VFD’s vary pumping output to match current demands, rather than pumping at one constant speed. This technology helps to reduce energy use and environmental impact.

In addition to these critical investments, Illinois American Water previously announced the construction of a new operations and distribution facility in Jerseyville. The new facility which will be located at 501 Mound Street in Jerseyville is an additional investment of approximately $8 million. Construction is underway for the new facility which will support improved operational efficiencies and excellent customer service. The 16,000 sq. ft. facility will include a customer payment window, maintenance garage with six garage bays, storage of tools and equipment, and dedicated operations and maintenance areas.

Kuykendall said, “Illinois American Water’s investments are an example of continuous improvements to help meet the demands of today’s customers and for the future. Our team and customers will benefit from the investments being made in Jerseyville.”

