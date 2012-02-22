Should Investors Worry About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd's Insider Sells?

GuruFocus data shows that Gary Bowman, CEO and 10% owner of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd ( BWMN), sold 150000 shares on February 22, 2012.

Insiders selling shares can cause investors concern. This could indicate that insiders have become bearish about the shares of their company's stock. Investors should pay close attention to insiders' ability to determine the company's value. We will take a closer look at the insider sale to determine if Bowman Consulting Group Ltd is worthy of some skeptical investors.

Gary Bowman trades

Gary Bowman sold over 150000 shares during the last year.

This means that Gary Bowman's recent sale was his only share-sale in the last year. They may have changed their minds about the stock after a negative development.

Trends from the inside

One insider selling doesn't necessarily mean other insiders have a bearish view of the stock. Is the stock being sold by other insiders? Or have top company executives and owners bought more recently?

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd's insider transactions history shows that there were 2 insider buys over the last year. During the same period, 1 insider sold.

Since this signals a positive trend in the business' top owners and executives, we like to see insiders buying more than they sell. Investors may not be concerned if more insiders buy the stock than they sell it.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

