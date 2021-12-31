Marsico Capital Management Llc Buys Tesla Inc, Airbnb Inc, S&P Global Inc, Sells Visa Inc, The Walt Disney Co, American Express Co

New Purchases: ABNB, SPGI, ONON, HUBS, PATH, ON,

ABNB, SPGI, ONON, HUBS, PATH, ON, Added Positions: TSLA, TSM, ASML, ADBE, GLOB, NKE, BX, MSFT, SPOT, CSGP, HLT, EW, GDRX, AAPL, HZNP, PLNT, U, NOW, FND, HDB, CCEP, DDOG, ZTS,

TSLA, TSM, ASML, ADBE, GLOB, NKE, BX, MSFT, SPOT, CSGP, HLT, EW, GDRX, AAPL, HZNP, PLNT, U, NOW, FND, HDB, CCEP, DDOG, ZTS, Reduced Positions: V, DIS, AXP, NVDA, SBUX, SE, TWLO, PYPL, AMZN, BURL, FB, SNAP, ISRG, PTC, MRVL, TEAM, LRCX, GPN, WEX, NTRA, BABA, MCHP, UBER,

V, DIS, AXP, NVDA, SBUX, SE, TWLO, PYPL, AMZN, BURL, FB, SNAP, ISRG, PTC, MRVL, TEAM, LRCX, GPN, WEX, NTRA, BABA, MCHP, UBER, Sold Out: LYFT, SQ, MTCH, OLLI, DASH, SAVE, DOCU, BLL, TDOC, FTDR, PAGS,

Denver, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tesla Inc, Airbnb Inc, S&P Global Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, ASML Holding NV, sells Visa Inc, The Walt Disney Co, American Express Co, NVIDIA Corp, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marsico Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Marsico Capital Management Llc owns 84 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MARSICO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marsico+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 746,569 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 66,209 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.47% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 72,444 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 993,793 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 495,353 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.92%

Marsico Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $177.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 501,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marsico Capital Management Llc initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $385.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 174,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marsico Capital Management Llc initiated holding in On Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $29.09 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $36.96. The stock is now traded at around $27.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 811,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marsico Capital Management Llc initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05. The stock is now traded at around $551.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marsico Capital Management Llc initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.81 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $38.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 65,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marsico Capital Management Llc initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $61.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marsico Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 566.13%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $917.495800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 113,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marsico Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 60.26%. The purchase prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32. The stock is now traded at around $123.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 845,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marsico Capital Management Llc added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 85.02%. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $654.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 98,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marsico Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 33.32%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $476.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 134,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marsico Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Globant SA by 113.58%. The purchase prices were between $252.3 and $354.44, with an estimated average price of $295.9. The stock is now traded at around $259.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 87,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marsico Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 75.16%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $166.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 44,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marsico Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $46.58.

Marsico Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Marsico Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36.

Marsico Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $46.21 and $73.43, with an estimated average price of $60.81.

Marsico Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in DoorDash Inc. The sale prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51.

Marsico Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Marsico Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 57%. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.23%. Marsico Capital Management Llc still held 246,908 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marsico Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 45.9%. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $154.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.11%. Marsico Capital Management Llc still held 480,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marsico Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in American Express Co by 69.94%. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $197.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.8%. Marsico Capital Management Llc still held 150,567 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marsico Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 32.57%. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $262.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.5%. Marsico Capital Management Llc still held 488,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marsico Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 33.88%. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $94.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. Marsico Capital Management Llc still held 653,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marsico Capital Management Llc reduced to a holding in Sea Ltd by 36.24%. The sale prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $145.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Marsico Capital Management Llc still held 128,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.