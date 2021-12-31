Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd Buys Apple Inc, Bank of America Corp, British American Tobacco PLC, Sells , Agilent Technologies Inc, Nike Inc

- New Purchases: BTI, AVTR, PPL, UL, TSLA, CDW, LOW, VICI, WTW, COF, KDP, BX, HPE, TECK, CCJ, DOW, VRTX, FDX, CPNG, CLF, WPC, NI, RBLX, SHOP, MDT, GOLD, AIG, AMAT, BK, BRK.A, NOK, DXCM, PCG, BLDR, ETSY, PEAK, LRCX, PTON, MMM, GSK, CAG, GILD, HUBS, TSM, WM, EDR, EDR, HES, TXT, AQN, CARR, DTE, VLUE, SCHD, YETI, NLOK, RBA, FSLR, LKQ, PLUG, X, CNP, CC, LUMN, OTIS, TWTR, VST, HBI, VTRS, MPWR, PAYC, SNOW, LNG, RDVY, FOX, IYR, LITE, O, RNR, SPYD, UPST, DXC, DVY, KBH, APP, AN, CCK, RSP, IQV, IWD, LEG, MKSI, TSN, WEN, CNC, CLX, FE, MIDD, RRC, SQ, CX, CACC, EQIX, SPYV, ALB, BG, WTRG, GD, KRG, KHC, TRV, AMCR, EIX, FVD, GLPI, HIMX, HDV, LAD, MFC, NVEI, SRE, TPX, TREX, MTN, VTV, ALNY, ARGX, ENR, NVST, HSIC, JBLU, SCCO, SPT, SLF, VOYA, WHR, MO, ACGL, CIXX, STZ, CSGP, COTY, CMI, EMR, GNRC, KKR, LNC, PBR, SSNC, STOR, SU, SYF, U, WOLF, AES, AA, ASX, AVT, GOOS, DASH, GFL, HMC, INMD, KIM, LC, MTDR, MU, NNN, OPCH, PFGC, ACI, ALLY, UHAL, ABC, BBY, GLW, CW, DOCN, GLBE, GDRX, LMT, LPX, MAR, OMCL, PK, SPCE, AUY, AGL, ATKR, BKU, BBWI, CDK, CRWD, DBRG, EVBG, HOLX, IMO, IART, DGRO, LPLA, MATX, MEOH, TAP, NDSN, ORCC, PAGS, PGR, QRVO, RJF, SCHH, DIA, TPR, UHS, VRNT, BIPC, DBX, EQR, ITW, IFF, EWU, BEKE, PRFT, DOC, PLTK, RCM, RF, SKYW, SRC, MOAT, VYM, ZTO, AXTA, BAH, KO, COUP, DFS, EA, EQNR, FNF, FLGT, IAC, ITCI, IUSV, BBEU, KSS, LGIH, LTHM, MRNA, COOP, NSC, PKX, ROIC, RVLV, FNDX, SR, SSRM, SNX, THC, WRE, WCC, ACAD, AIRC, APG, BBBY, BMRN, BWA, BRX, BR, BC, BWXT, EBC, EQT, EXPO, FMS, PAVE, HELE, HRL, HUN, SPHQ, REET, KT, NATI, NTES, NFLX, OC, PZZA, POR, PINC, NOBL, R, SHLS, XME, SPR, FLOW, TAK, RARE, UPWK, VPU, TXG, FOLD, ARRY, AY, BIG, COHU, CRH, CWK, ERIC, GSBD, HHC, INFN, SPHD, JBL, LIVN, MNDT, MRK, MMSI, MP, FIZZ, NXE, PHR, SDGR, SAIC, SEAS, SQM, SJI, SPOT, TXRH, TNET, TRN, TROX, UGI, UNIT, VOE, ZUO, BZUN, BCRX, BDN, HBM, LZ, CPG, IS, NTCO, NRZ, RLJ, ADT, ENDP, HIMS, OTLY, OGI, PAYA, STKL, OCFT, WPRT, MMAT,
- Added Positions: AAPL, BAC, WFC, AER, ENPH, CAH, WBA, CAR, NET, HCA, BCE, LULU, LSPD, AXP, AON, ZIM, BUD, VEEV, NVDA, BRK.B, OMC, CERN, DG, CROX, UMC, CI, PRU, NTAP, BLL, IBM, GDDY, LHX, WDC, INCY, MPC, CAT, LW, WFG, NTR, BTG, SBS, GPC, ZLAB, L, CNI, REG, CP, MET, BIIB, AVLR, AAP, SPLV, KEY, CVE, COP, HPQ, DKNG, OHI, VSCO, XLRE, CPB, PFG, UAA, CTSH, DRI, EBAY, SLM, VNQ, THO, RIO, WU, PNW, AMP, AAWW, STAA, SWAV, FOXA, CHKP, SEIC, PDCE, VMEO, ICLR, GPI, CDE, WSC, BHP, BKD, ULTA, SI, WYNN,
- Reduced Positions: TRI, DE, CHTR, GOOG, MSFT, ADBE, GRMN, CB, TROW, TT, BABA, GOOGL, MS, ORCL, RMD, RY, BNTX, TME, MGA, TFII, C, XLV, STNE, NUE, NVS, SUI, FICO, ES, NEM, COIN, XYL, YUM, SIVB, VIPS, BDX, BF.B, PINS, SAM, OTEX, TEL, KLAC, VRNS, OVV, TGT, PNR, KLIC, PKG, IHI, RGEN, ELS, TU, AMD, AEM, RGLD, BURL, CUBE, PSTG, TRMB, BRKR, SMAR, HUM, PWR, FIS, DELL, SBRA, STLD, MUR, AMGN, WSM, ZNGA, SCI, HBAN, SPEM, LI, JPM, FTS, USB, CSX, RPD, BMO, UTHR, TTD, TGNA, IVZ, HIG, MUFG, AFL, NVCR, APLE, PBR.A.PFD, K, BYD, RYAAY, IPGP, IPG, SNN, HTA, SRPT, LESL, WH,
- Sold Out: RDS.A, A, NKE, NEE, AMT, PFE, RDS.B, SNPS, FB, BAM, EXR, MTD, ATUS, ETN, EW, VALE, DOV, EPAM, REGN, FNV, PG, SBAC, PPG, WDAY, ILMN, AWK, NVO, PLD, WAT, DHR, CCI, JNJ, ACN, DPZ, CMG, COO, MMC, UNP, V, AMED, CSCO, MSCI, CDNS, BP, IDXX, INTU, ETR, GPN, OKE, WCN, MDLZ, DGX, LVS, MELI, EWJ, BIO, KR, MHK, SO, FTNT, SWK, INVH, TJX, MNST, OLED, CNQ, GLOB, DUK, MGM, WST, BILL, GS, HLT, KEYS, PKI, ROK, WEC, INFY, LYV, PHM, PSA, QUAL, PCAR, DRE, TRGP, ZEN, FIVE, ROST, JCI, RTX, ROKU, EEM, GDX, ABT, APD, DECK, ENB, GWW, ZI, EWY, EWZ, XLU, ENTG, IBB, AEE, AMH, MOS, NOW, TEVA, TX, ZTS, IVW, IWF, DKS, HD, PNC, GDXJ, BLK, RCL, PDD, IEMG, VUG, AAXJ, ISRG, ODFL, SBNY, ATR, VFC, WAL, JD, MSTR, NUAN, BA, BMY, FMC, HII, LLY, MTUM, POWI, TSCO, EXP, MSI, PM, PXD, VMW, CGNX, OLLI, POOL, ABB, AJG, IP, STAG, USMV, VWO, AVY, CABO, COR, EMN, IBN, LII, OUT, SPGI, FND, VHT, CPRT, ESGE, FITB, JAZZ, LBRDK, PYPL, CVX, DLR, LSI, SMG, STT, TKR, BILI, PLAN, ZM, GXO, LCID, XLK, LHCG, SBUX, SCZ, WIX, CRM, IT, LH, MTZ, RPM, SKX, TTM, AZEK, IUSG, SCHE, VIG, HZNP, NTRS, QQQ, VRSK, YNDX, AIZ, CTLT, ING, LNT, VMC, ESTC, IVV, SPY, COMM, NXST, TRUP, UNFI, AEP, AGCO, CMS, GE, NLSN, ROL, GL, UAL, COLD, FUTU, ALC, BBJP, MRVI, SCHG, VGT, VOO, XSOE, INDA, BPOP, CIBR, EXPE, XLRN, AMX, APA, ARE, DCI, EL, HUBB, INGR, MAS, MTH, NRG, OSK, TM, WIT, LU, KRE, ABMD, AMKR, BOTZ, CZR, FATE, ON, OZK, SEDG, ALSN, AVB, CLR, HFC, MED, NOV, NUS, PBA, QTWO, RE, REXR, STN, URI, DOOO, BJ, TIGR, LPRO, CNXC, AFRM, IGV, MGK, OEF, SPYG, CDNA, COST, ORLY, SIMO, WTFC, ZBRA, AFG, ENV, ESNT, EXC, FL, PLNT, RHP, SSL, TDC, UA, WK, SONO, CTVA, MPLN, SKY, EFAV, GSLC, ITOT, IYW, VTI, ADSK, BIDU, BPMC, CYBR, EEFT, FSV, HTHT, JBHT, LANC, LOGI, LSTR, MANH, MDRX, MORN, NBIX, NTNX, PAYX, BKNG, SIRI, TECH, WAFD, ACM, AWR, CUK, DAL, DAR, DLB, DD, EFX, ENS, GPK, HOG, KEX, LYB, MCK, NYT, RHI, RSG, SMFG, UNM, MDB, EYE, FTDR, GO, AVIR, QS, EFG, EWT, ILF, IWP, AAL, CASY, JJSF, LAMR, MAT, MIME, PACW, PLAY, QLYS, SWBI, TPIC, AUB, XRAY, APH, BCO, BLD, CACI, DQ, EC, FBP, FRC, GRP.U, HI, MRO, NHI, NJR, NSA, RDN, SID, SIX, TAC, TMO, TOL, TTC, USFD, WGO, WWW, TNL, EXPI, SAFE, DEN, QQQM, PRVA, MLCO, NKTR, SABR, AG, VET, ACB, GRUB, DNB, SAND, BGCP, CDEV, BCS, BSBR, FNB, FSM, KGC, LFC, SVM, CD, GCI, QUOT, TISI, YALA, RLX, GET,
These are the top 5 holdings of Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,494 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 450.08%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 165,606 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 271.01%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 18,580 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.37%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,892 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.75%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 89,890 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 547.62%
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 104,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avantor Inc (AVTR)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 72,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PPL Corp (PPL)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.83 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $28.88. The stock is now traded at around $28.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 97,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 49,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $917.495800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $228.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 8,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 450.08%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 114,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 271.01%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $47.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 165,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 547.62%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.650200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 89,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 493.56%. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $65.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 60,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 921.87%. The purchase prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86. The stock is now traded at around $154.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 15,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 445.34%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $53.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 58,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (RDS.A)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.Sold Out: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $147.95 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $155.76.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81.
