Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd Buys Apple Inc, Bank of America Corp, British American Tobacco PLC, Sells , Agilent Technologies Inc, Nike Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Bank of America Corp, British American Tobacco PLC, Wells Fargo, AerCap Holdings NV, sells , Agilent Technologies Inc, Nike Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Thomson Reuters Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd owns 543 stocks with a total value of $421 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,494 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 450.08% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 165,606 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 271.01% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 18,580 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.37% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,892 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.75% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 89,890 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 547.62%

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $46.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 104,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 72,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.83 and $30.06, with an estimated average price of $28.88. The stock is now traded at around $28.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 97,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 49,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $917.495800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68. The stock is now traded at around $228.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 8,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Apple Inc by 450.08%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $171.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 114,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 271.01%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $47.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 165,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 547.62%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.650200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 89,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in AerCap Holdings NV by 493.56%. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $65.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 60,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 921.87%. The purchase prices were between $145.03 and $267.74, with an estimated average price of $209.86. The stock is now traded at around $154.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 15,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 445.34%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $53.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 58,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $147.95 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $155.76.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26.

Y-Intercept (Hong Kong) Ltd sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81.