TCI Fund Management Ltd Buys IHS Markit, Sells S&P Global Inc

Investment company TCI Fund Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys IHS Markit, sells S&P Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TCI Fund Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, TCI Fund Management Ltd owns 13 stocks with a total value of $44.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of TCI Fund Management Ltd.
1. TCI Fund Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. TCI Fund Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TCI Fund Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TCI Fund Management Ltd keeps buying
For the details of TCI Fund Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tci+fund+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TCI Fund Management Ltd
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,952,307 shares, 19.22% of the total portfolio.
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 9,800,605 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,683,044 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio.
- Visa Inc (V) - 23,094,422 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.82%
- Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 36,699,825 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio.
TCI Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 99.54%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $109.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 7,660,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.
