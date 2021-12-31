TCI Fund Management Ltd Buys IHS Markit, Sells S&P Global Inc

Added Positions: V, INFO, UNP,

V, INFO, UNP, Reduced Positions: SPGI, CHTR, BXP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys IHS Markit, sells S&P Global Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TCI Fund Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, TCI Fund Management Ltd owns 13 stocks with a total value of $44.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TCI Fund Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tci+fund+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,952,307 shares, 19.22% of the total portfolio. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 9,800,605 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,683,044 shares, 12.63% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 23,094,422 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.82% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 36,699,825 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio.

TCI Fund Management Ltd added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 99.54%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.57, with an estimated average price of $127.61. The stock is now traded at around $109.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 7,660,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.