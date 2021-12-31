1607 Capital Partners, LLC Buys PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, Ea

New Purchases: USHY, SRLN, BIGZ, BCAT, PTA, ECAT, NCZ, MHI, NXP, GOF, EEM, NUV,

SDHY, BST, EWL, LQD, EWA, DTF, GAM, XLI, NCA, RMT, VTEB, BMEZ, FDEU, VBF, Reduced Positions: IEF, EWJ, MBB, BSTZ, AOD, ETG, IGR, RVT, MIN, MUB, AFB, WIW, GOVT, AEF, BGY, CAF, JOF, CET, BOE, AGG, VMBS, XLK, XLY, EMF, FUND, KF, SUB, IHD, EEA, NKG, GF, JHS, CII, KTF, IIF, JEQ, AGD, WEA, EVN, CHN, IGD, MGU, MXF, DIAX, IFN, JFR, TWN, CEE, KSM, IRL, TDF, MYI, IAF, DHY, NNY, BXMX, CXH, BFZ, MVF, SBI, MNP, MFM, SWZ, JRO, SCD, HIO,

Glen Allen, VA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, DTFTax-Free Income Inc, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd, CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund, Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1607 Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, 1607 Capital Partners, LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 3,610,721 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.04% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 1,062,200 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.3% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 1,105,430 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.82% BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU) - 1,890,866 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 694,300 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.77%

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.03 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.299000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 104,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.72, with an estimated average price of $2.64. The stock is now traded at around $13.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 141,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $20.34, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 88,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $24.44. The stock is now traded at around $21.666000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $3.7. The stock is now traded at around $16.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 37,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities by 353.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $19.06, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $17.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 771,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 598.12%. The purchase prices were between $47.3 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $44.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 226,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in DTFTax-Free Income Inc by 35.23%. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $14.34. The stock is now traded at around $13.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 610,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 26.70%. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $100.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 62,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc by 51.22%. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $9.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 222,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Bond Fund by 59.42%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $20.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $9.9.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.03 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $5.35.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust. The sale prices were between $8.68 and $9.69, with an estimated average price of $9.33.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $9.39.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in John Hancock Investors Trust. The sale prices were between $18.44 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $18.74.

1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $13.23 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $13.76.