1607 Capital Partners, LLC Buys PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, Ea

- New Purchases: USHY, SRLN, BIGZ, BCAT, PTA, ECAT, NCZ, MHI, NXP, GOF, EEM, NUV,
- Added Positions: SDHY, BST, EWL, LQD, EWA, DTF, GAM, XLI, NCA, RMT, VTEB, BMEZ, FDEU, VBF,
- Reduced Positions: IEF, EWJ, MBB, BSTZ, AOD, ETG, IGR, RVT, MIN, MUB, AFB, WIW, GOVT, AEF, BGY, CAF, JOF, CET, BOE, AGG, VMBS, XLK, XLY, EMF, FUND, KF, SUB, IHD, EEA, NKG, GF, JHS, CII, KTF, IIF, JEQ, AGD, WEA, EVN, CHN, IGD, MGU, MXF, DIAX, IFN, JFR, TWN, CEE, KSM, IRL, TDF, MYI, IAF, DHY, NNY, BXMX, CXH, BFZ, MVF, SBI, MNP, MFM, SWZ, JRO, SCD, HIO,
- Sold Out: GPM, GIM, BCX, JHB, JHI, BGT, MHD, IGA, NIQ, HQL, GDL, JTD, INSI,
For the details of 1607 Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/1607+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of 1607 Capital Partners, LLC
- iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 3,610,721 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.04%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 1,062,200 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.3%
- iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 1,105,430 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.82%
- BTC iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU) - 1,890,866 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 694,300 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.77%
1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.03 and $41.07, with an estimated average price of $40.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.85 and $45.53, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.299000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 104,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr. The purchase prices were between $0 and $14.72, with an estimated average price of $2.64. The stock is now traded at around $13.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 141,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $20.34, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 88,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC (PTA)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in COHEN & STEERS TAX-ADV PRD SEC AND INC. The purchase prices were between $23.21 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $24.44. The stock is now traded at around $21.666000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $3.7. The stock is now traded at around $16.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 37,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities (SDHY)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities by 353.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $19.06, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $17.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 771,784 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 598.12%. The purchase prices were between $47.3 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $52.34. The stock is now traded at around $44.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 226,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DTFTax-Free Income Inc (DTF)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in DTFTax-Free Income Inc by 35.23%. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $14.5, with an estimated average price of $14.34. The stock is now traded at around $13.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 610,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 26.70%. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $100.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 62,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc (NCA)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc by 51.22%. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $9.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 222,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Bond Fund (VBF)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Bond Fund by 59.42%. The purchase prices were between $19.35 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $20.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $9.9.Sold Out: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.03 and $5.49, with an estimated average price of $5.35.Sold Out: BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust. The sale prices were between $8.68 and $9.69, with an estimated average price of $9.33.Sold Out: Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund (JHB)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $9.39.Sold Out: John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in John Hancock Investors Trust. The sale prices were between $18.44 and $19.35, with an estimated average price of $18.74.Sold Out: Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT)
1607 Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $13.23 and $14.51, with an estimated average price of $13.76.
Here is the complete portfolio of 1607 Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. 1607 Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. 1607 Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 1607 Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 1607 Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs