Nwi Management Lp Buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, , Microsoft Corp

Just now
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Nwi Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc, AGCO Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, , Microsoft Corp, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nwi Management Lp. As of 2021Q4, Nwi Management Lp owns 48 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of NWI MANAGEMENT LP
  1. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 8,000,000 shares, 30.08% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 49,000 shares, 10.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.73%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 230,000 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.27%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 175,000 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.00%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 400,000 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $37.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AGCO Corp (AGCO)

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.09 and $133.32, with an estimated average price of $121.33. The stock is now traded at around $134.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $44.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $917.495800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Nwi Management Lp added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $218.885600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)

Nwi Management Lp added to a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc by 27.50%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $18.65. The stock is now traded at around $18.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 510,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (XLRN)

Nwi Management Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Sold Out: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Nwi Management Lp sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109.

Sold Out: McAfee Corp (MCFE)

Nwi Management Lp sold out a holding in McAfee Corp. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $24.18.

Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

Nwi Management Lp sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36.

Sold Out: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Nwi Management Lp sold out a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $99.73 and $148.48, with an estimated average price of $126.83.



