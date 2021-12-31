Nwi Management Lp Buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, , Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: KWEB, VZ, T, AGCO, DAL, TSLA, AMD, NVDA, IBB,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc, AGCO Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, , Microsoft Corp, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nwi Management Lp. As of 2021Q4, Nwi Management Lp owns 48 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 8,000,000 shares, 30.08% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 49,000 shares, 10.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 65.73% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 230,000 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.27% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 175,000 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.00% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 400,000 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio.

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $43. The stock is now traded at around $37.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in AGCO Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.09 and $133.32, with an estimated average price of $121.33. The stock is now traded at around $134.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93. The stock is now traded at around $44.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nwi Management Lp initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $917.495800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nwi Management Lp added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $218.885600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nwi Management Lp added to a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc by 27.50%. The purchase prices were between $15.21 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $18.65. The stock is now traded at around $18.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 510,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nwi Management Lp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.

Nwi Management Lp sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $98.56 and $119.91, with an estimated average price of $109.

Nwi Management Lp sold out a holding in McAfee Corp. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $24.18.

Nwi Management Lp sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36.

Nwi Management Lp sold out a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $99.73 and $148.48, with an estimated average price of $126.83.