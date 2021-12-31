Ivy Lane Capital Management, Llc Buys Ingredion Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Sells eBay Inc

New Purchases: INGR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ingredion Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, sells eBay Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ivy Lane Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Ivy Lane Capital Management, Llc owns 9 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,000 shares, 20.35% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,700 shares, 19.75% of the total portfolio. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 21,500 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio. Avalara Inc (AVLR) - 130,000 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.44% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 164,000 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio.

Ivy Lane Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $96.31. The stock is now traded at around $88.338600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ivy Lane Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 55.22%. The purchase prices were between $157.13 and $192.91, with an estimated average price of $174.42. The stock is now traded at around $169.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ivy Lane Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31.