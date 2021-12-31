Ivy Lane Capital Management, Llc Buys Ingredion Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Sells eBay Inc

For the details of IVY LANE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ivy+lane+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of IVY LANE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,000 shares, 20.35% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,700 shares, 19.75% of the total portfolio.
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 21,500 shares, 13.85% of the total portfolio.
- Avalara Inc (AVLR) - 130,000 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.44%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 164,000 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio.
Ivy Lane Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $96.31. The stock is now traded at around $88.338600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
Ivy Lane Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 55.22%. The purchase prices were between $157.13 and $192.91, with an estimated average price of $174.42. The stock is now traded at around $169.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Ivy Lane Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of IVY LANE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. IVY LANE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. IVY LANE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IVY LANE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IVY LANE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying