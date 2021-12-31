Fortis Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Health Care ETF, Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF, BorgWarner Inc, Sells Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF, Texas Instruments Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: SOFI, SOFI, PENN, MO, EOG, WTW, USO, CIBR, KL, BOTZ, RIVN, PTLO, IJH, IVV, AGI, XAR, ETSY, UNG, VEA, COIN, ENPH, GNRC, EBAY, HON, HD, BP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Health Care ETF, Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF, BorgWarner Inc, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Element Solutions Inc, sells Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF, Texas Instruments Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fortis Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Fortis Advisors, LLC owns 273 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 344,021 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 175,654 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.37% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 254,104 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.94% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 132,616 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) - 91,991 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%

Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09. The stock is now traded at around $49.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $110.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $223.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 214 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 195.66%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $244.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 41,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 58.38%. The purchase prices were between $146.12 and $184.09, with an estimated average price of $167.44. The stock is now traded at around $142.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 32,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 319.40%. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 794.20%. The purchase prices were between $46.97 and $47.65, with an estimated average price of $47.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 43,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Element Solutions Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $26.22, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $24.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 108.73%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.

Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.

Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87.

Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $43.76 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $48.05.

Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.

Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89.