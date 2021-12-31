Fortis Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Health Care ETF, Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF, BorgWarner Inc, Sells Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF, Texas Instruments Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: SOFI, SOFI, PENN, MO, EOG, WTW, USO, CIBR, KL, BOTZ, RIVN, PTLO, IJH, IVV, AGI, XAR, ETSY, UNG, VEA, COIN, ENPH, GNRC, EBAY, HON, HD, BP,
- Added Positions: VHT, PTF, BIV, QUAL, BWA, TOTL, ESI, BMY, MTUM, GLW, IAC, VFVA, TFC, RSP, BG, BAM, BRK.B, KXI, CVS, FCX, CSCO, AMZN, FDX, WMT, UNH, DISCK, AL, KHC, PINS, TJX, FHI, SCHP, BLV, DIS, USMV, AMLP, TMUS, TLH, VMBS, MGK, FALN, INDA, APTV, IUSB, IUSV, SCHE, XLE, SLYV, STIP, VEU, VSS, VONG, IYW, IQLT, ECNS, DFIV, COMT, ABNB, CARR, VSTO, V, PHM, VTRS, MKL, NEE, DHI,
- Reduced Positions: PEZ, VTI, AGG, BSV, ESGU, LOW, TIP, BND, FNCL, XSOE, AAPL, VLUE, SCHJ, FTEC, FENY, AAXJ, KMX, BNDX, EFG, IHI, MBB, EFV, SCHA, OGN, MARA, SCHW, GOVT, IGLB, IXG, SCHI, VFH, MSTR,
- Sold Out: TXN, QQQ, SPLG, AJG, EA, HPQ, SYF, AOS, CLX, NWS, UVXY, DISCA, CCJ, SQ, BAMR, SLVM,
For the details of Fortis Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fortis+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fortis Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 344,021 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 175,654 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.37%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 254,104 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.94%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 132,616 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
- Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) - 91,991 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47%
Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09. The stock is now traded at around $49.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $110.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW)
Fortis Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $223.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 214 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 195.66%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47. The stock is now traded at around $244.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 41,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF)
Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 58.38%. The purchase prices were between $146.12 and $184.09, with an estimated average price of $167.44. The stock is now traded at around $142.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 32,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 319.40%. The purchase prices were between $41.96 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 794.20%. The purchase prices were between $46.97 and $47.65, with an estimated average price of $47.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 43,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Element Solutions Inc (ESI)
Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Element Solutions Inc by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $26.22, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $24.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Fortis Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 108.73%. The purchase prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87.Sold Out: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Synchrony Financial. The sale prices were between $43.76 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $48.05.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)
Fortis Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $26.48 and $38.1, with an estimated average price of $32.89.
