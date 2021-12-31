Lindsell Train Ltd Buys Cazoo Group

London, X0, based Investment company Lindsell Train Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Cazoo Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lindsell Train Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Lindsell Train Ltd owns 28 stocks with a total value of $6.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lindsell Train Ltd. Also check out:
1. Lindsell Train Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lindsell Train Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lindsell Train Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lindsell Train Ltd keeps buying
- New Purchases: CZOO,
- Added Positions: PYPL, WWE, BF.A,
- Reduced Positions: MDLZ, INTU, PEP, EBAY, MANU,
For the details of Lindsell Train Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lindsell+train+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Lindsell Train Ltd
- Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) - 26,388,363 shares, 25.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.83%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,555,906 shares, 14.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.2%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 5,545,740 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 4,945,610 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.16%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 4,193,462 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.44%
Lindsell Train Ltd initiated holding in Cazoo Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.96 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $7.72. The stock is now traded at around $4.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 16,580,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Lindsell Train Ltd. Also check out:
1. Lindsell Train Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lindsell Train Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lindsell Train Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lindsell Train Ltd keeps buying