Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Lindsell Train Ltd Buys Cazoo Group

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company Lindsell Train Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Cazoo Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lindsell Train Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Lindsell Train Ltd owns 28 stocks with a total value of $6.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lindsell Train Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lindsell+train+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lindsell Train Ltd
  1. Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) - 26,388,363 shares, 25.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.83%
  2. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 1,555,906 shares, 14.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.2%
  3. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 5,545,740 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
  4. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 4,945,610 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.16%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 4,193,462 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.44%
New Purchase: Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO)

Lindsell Train Ltd initiated holding in Cazoo Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.96 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $7.72. The stock is now traded at around $4.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 16,580,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lindsell Train Ltd. Also check out:

1. Lindsell Train Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lindsell Train Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lindsell Train Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lindsell Train Ltd keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus