Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC Buys Exscientia PLC, Sells Vaxcyte Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Exscientia PLC, sells Vaxcyte Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC. As of 2021Q4, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX) - 852,708 shares, 46.71% of the total portfolio. Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) - 1,111,485 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.91% Rallybio Corp (RLYB) - 2,271,311 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Akouos Inc (AKUS) - 1,794,088 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Exscientia PLC (EXAI) - 772,285 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. New Position

Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC initiated holding in Exscientia PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $25.26, with an estimated average price of $20.9. The stock is now traded at around $20.210100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.38%. The holding were 772,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.