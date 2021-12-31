X-Square Capital, LLC Buys XPO Logistics Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares, Phillips 66, Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares

New Purchases: XPO, ATVI, TELL, DVN, CEI, CYBN, XELA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys XPO Logistics Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Tellurian Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares, Phillips 66, Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares, United States Steel Corp, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, X-Square Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, X-Square Capital, LLC owns 152 stocks with a total value of $199 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 19,027 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% First BanCorp (FBP) - 412,707 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 58,477 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.63% Popular Inc (BPOP) - 64,744 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49% OFG Bancorp (OFG) - 193,997 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.68%

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $70.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 16,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 17,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tellurian Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.81 and $4.75, with an estimated average price of $3.54. The stock is now traded at around $2.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 363,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 15,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cybin Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.13 and $2.31, with an estimated average price of $1.65. The stock is now traded at around $1.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Camber Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.79 and $3.09, with an estimated average price of $1.25. The stock is now traded at around $0.538700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 408.76%. The purchase prices were between $454.91 and $564.33, with an estimated average price of $509.88. The stock is now traded at around $432.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 83.39%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $385.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 6,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 57.24%. The purchase prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $126.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ranger Oil Corp by 94.92%. The purchase prices were between $23.58 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $29.33. The stock is now traded at around $29.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 44,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55.

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in United States Steel Corp. The sale prices were between $20.5 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62.

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57.

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02.

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The sale prices were between $22.33 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $29.88.

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23.