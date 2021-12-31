Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
X-Square Capital, LLC Buys XPO Logistics Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares, Phillips 66, Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares

Investment company X-Square Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys XPO Logistics Inc, Domino's Pizza Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Tellurian Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2X Shares, Phillips 66, Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares, United States Steel Corp, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, X-Square Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, X-Square Capital, LLC owns 152 stocks with a total value of $199 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of X-Square Capital, LLC
  1. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 19,027 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  2. First BanCorp (FBP) - 412,707 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  3. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 58,477 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.63%
  4. Popular Inc (BPOP) - 64,744 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%
  5. OFG Bancorp (OFG) - 193,997 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.68%
New Purchase: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $70.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 16,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 17,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tellurian Inc (TELL)

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tellurian Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.81 and $4.75, with an estimated average price of $3.54. The stock is now traded at around $2.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 363,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 15,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cybin Inc (CYBN)

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cybin Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.13 and $2.31, with an estimated average price of $1.65. The stock is now traded at around $1.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Camber Energy Inc (CEI)

X-Square Capital, LLC initiated holding in Camber Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.79 and $3.09, with an estimated average price of $1.25. The stock is now traded at around $0.538700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc by 408.76%. The purchase prices were between $454.91 and $564.33, with an estimated average price of $509.88. The stock is now traded at around $432.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 2,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 83.39%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $385.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 6,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 57.24%. The purchase prices were between $132.6 and $222.13, with an estimated average price of $172.09. The stock is now traded at around $126.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ranger Oil Corp (ROCC)

X-Square Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ranger Oil Corp by 94.92%. The purchase prices were between $23.58 and $33.77, with an estimated average price of $29.33. The stock is now traded at around $29.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 44,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55.

Sold Out: United States Steel Corp (X)

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in United States Steel Corp. The sale prices were between $20.5 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.62.

Sold Out: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57.

Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02.

Sold Out: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The sale prices were between $22.33 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $29.88.

Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

X-Square Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23.



