Cohen & Steers, Inc. Buys Realty Income Corp, American Tower Corp, Welltower Inc, Sells , CyrusOne Inc, Ventas Inc

- New Purchases: BRX, TCN, WE, KRG, PNM, CSX, RLJPA.PFD, LXPPC.PFD, BHIL, HES, EPRPE.PFD, WFCPL.PFD, ICF, CRWD, STEM, ECAT, ONL, SHLX, IEI, LQD, MBB, PGX, TLT, VCSH, VTV, DOW, SWCH, TWLO, SQ, AY, BACPL.PFD, EPRPC.PFD, PMF, PMX, NUV, PBR, OGE, IRM, ATO,
- Added Positions: O, AMT, WELL, INVH, DLR, HIW, FR, KIM, SUI, CCI, DBRG, AKR, PLD, SRC, PSA, NTST, DRE, COLD, LAMR, NSC, NI, WM, PDI, SRE, GOF, HESM, VALE, ET, ADC, WTRG, DE, ES, PAA, ADX, USA, ETRN, BCAT, GLDM, PFF, AGCO, ADBE, APD, ALB, ARLP, AMZN, AAPL, GOLD, BA, CAT, CMI, DAR, DUK, EXC, XOM, FFIV, FCX, IDA, TELL, MU, MSFT, MSI, NEM, NUE, ODFL, PCG, PG, CRM, WPM, SWX, TSM, UNP, WEC, MHD, VVR, GAM, BIF, MYD, MYI, MVF, NAN, NRK, EVN, NCZ, PHK, PNI, EMD, PFN, PGP, FSLR, NIE, SQM, TEL, PM, AVGO, PBA, BGX, KMI, MOS, FIF, REGI, PSX, FB, BGH, WDAY, MPLX, WES, AIF, DSL, FPF, PSXP, KIO, AA, NRGX, CTVA, NMCO, DLY, BEKE, NDMO, SDHY, PDO, DTM, IAU, SPSB, VNQ,
- Reduced Positions: CONE, VTR, WY, EQIX, BYD, SBAC, HST, DRH, HTA, CZR, GDS, PEAK, CUBE, MPW, UDR, VICI, AVB, ESS, KRC, OKE, AIRC, EXR, PEG, AWK, TRGP, NEE, RHP, CEQP, EVRG, CMS, CNP, LNG, CVX, EOG, REG, ALE, ATVI, AMD, ADM, BAC, CF, ENLC, DCP, EPD, GEL, JPM, SR, MAA, PNC, PFE, NTR, LSI, STLD, TMO, TSN, ZBRA, PAC, MHN, MUE, DNP, GAB, ASG, EMF, MNP, MYN, HYB, MUI, HPS, EVV, JPC, NZF, JQC, NVG, NEA, BYM, HYT, HPI, EVT, GDV, ETG, CII, EOI, KYN, MA, ETY, EXG, BTZ, HNW, JCE, V, GDO, NXPI, SBRA, JRI, JPI, GHY, FEI, FPL, NEP, THQ, JGH, NEXT, CWEN, PYPL, AQUA, BMEZ,
- Sold Out: VER, FRT, RPAI, PCI, BOWX, VTA, GPM, PKO, MRO, GLW, RTLR, BPMP, AM, SEDG, CXP, AMH, MIC, BTT, ETO, NWE, BSL, BEP, COP, MMU, BTA, NMZ, FEN,
- Public Storage (PSA) - 12,244,737 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 15,441,584 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.44%
- Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 22,140,507 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
- Duke Realty Corp (DRE) - 52,062,228 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
- Welltower Inc (WELL) - 34,432,881 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.91%
Cohen & Steers, Inc. initiated holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.25 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,903,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tricon Residential Inc (TCN)
Cohen & Steers, Inc. initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $15.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,107,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WeWork Inc (WE)
Cohen & Steers, Inc. initiated holding in WeWork Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,440,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)
Cohen & Steers, Inc. initiated holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,347,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PNM Resources Inc (PNM)
Cohen & Steers, Inc. initiated holding in PNM Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.8 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $48.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,352,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJPA.PFD)
Cohen & Steers, Inc. initiated holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The purchase prices were between $27.69 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $26.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 564,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
Cohen & Steers, Inc. added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 780.72%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 30,389,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Cohen & Steers, Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $234.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 15,441,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Cohen & Steers, Inc. added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.41. The stock is now traded at around $81.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 34,432,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Cohen & Steers, Inc. added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $38.42 and $45.34, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 44,829,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)
Cohen & Steers, Inc. added to a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc by 59.64%. The purchase prices were between $42.12 and $47.28, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 15,212,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR)
Cohen & Steers, Inc. added to a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc by 633952.84%. The purchase prices were between $53.23 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $60.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,240,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (VER)
Cohen & Steers, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
Cohen & Steers, Inc. sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.Sold Out: (RPAI)
Cohen & Steers, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Cohen & Steers, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.Sold Out: BowX Acquisition Corp (BOWX)
Cohen & Steers, Inc. sold out a holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA)
Cohen & Steers, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.
