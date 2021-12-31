Cohen & Steers, Inc. Buys Realty Income Corp, American Tower Corp, Welltower Inc, Sells , CyrusOne Inc, Ventas Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Realty Income Corp, American Tower Corp, Welltower Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, Highwoods Properties Inc, sells , CyrusOne Inc, Ventas Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co, Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen & Steers, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Cohen & Steers, Inc. owns 405 stocks with a total value of $61.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Public Storage (PSA) - 12,244,737 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 15,441,584 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.44% Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 22,140,507 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Duke Realty Corp (DRE) - 52,062,228 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% Welltower Inc (WELL) - 34,432,881 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.91%

Cohen & Steers, Inc. initiated holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.25 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $24.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,903,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $15.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,107,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. initiated holding in WeWork Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $13.18, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,440,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. initiated holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The purchase prices were between $19.55 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $21.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,347,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. initiated holding in PNM Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.8 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $48.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,352,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. initiated holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The purchase prices were between $27.69 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $26.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 564,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 780.72%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 30,389,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $234.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 15,441,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $79.36 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.41. The stock is now traded at around $81.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 34,432,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 29.32%. The purchase prices were between $38.42 and $45.34, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 44,829,515 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. added to a holding in Highwoods Properties Inc by 59.64%. The purchase prices were between $42.12 and $47.28, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $43.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 15,212,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. added to a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc by 633952.84%. The purchase prices were between $53.23 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $60.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,240,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. sold out a holding in BowX Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.