C Partners Holding GmbH Buys Dentsply Sirona Inc, Global Payments Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, IPG Photonics Corp, Ulta Beauty Inc

- New Purchases: XRAY, GPN, CLB,
- Added Positions: EEM, FISV,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, IPGP, ICE, TPR, GOOGL, CTSH, EBAY, EFX, SPGI, BKNG, ATR,
- Sold Out: ULTA, TUR, FDS,
For the details of C Partners Holding GmbH's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/c+partners+holding+gmbh/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of C Partners Holding GmbH
- iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 1,533,112 shares, 13.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.44%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,247 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 591,107 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 346,479 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.78%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 420,760 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.47%
C Partners Holding GmbH initiated holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $59.22, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $56.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.52%. The holding were 734,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
C Partners Holding GmbH initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $143.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.86%. The holding were 195,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Core Laboratories NV (CLB)
C Partners Holding GmbH initiated holding in Core Laboratories NV. The purchase prices were between $22.01 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $27.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 312,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
C Partners Holding GmbH added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.44%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 1,533,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
C Partners Holding GmbH sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.Sold Out: ISHARES INC (TUR)
C Partners Holding GmbH sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $17.11 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $20.59.Sold Out: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)
C Partners Holding GmbH sold out a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06.
Here is the complete portfolio of C Partners Holding GmbH. Also check out:
1. C Partners Holding GmbH's Undervalued Stocks
2. C Partners Holding GmbH's Top Growth Companies, and
3. C Partners Holding GmbH's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that C Partners Holding GmbH keeps buying