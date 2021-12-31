C Partners Holding GmbH Buys Dentsply Sirona Inc, Global Payments Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Microsoft Corp, IPG Photonics Corp, Ulta Beauty Inc

New Purchases: XRAY, GPN, CLB,

XRAY, GPN, CLB, Added Positions: EEM, FISV,

EEM, FISV, Reduced Positions: MSFT, IPGP, ICE, TPR, GOOGL, CTSH, EBAY, EFX, SPGI, BKNG, ATR,

MSFT, IPGP, ICE, TPR, GOOGL, CTSH, EBAY, EFX, SPGI, BKNG, ATR, Sold Out: ULTA, TUR, FDS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dentsply Sirona Inc, Global Payments Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Core Laboratories NV, sells Microsoft Corp, IPG Photonics Corp, Ulta Beauty Inc, ISHARES INC, FactSet Research Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, C Partners Holding GmbH. As of 2021Q4, C Partners Holding GmbH owns 18 stocks with a total value of $545 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 1,533,112 shares, 13.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.44% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 18,247 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51% Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 591,107 shares, 9.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51% Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 346,479 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.78% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 420,760 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.47%

C Partners Holding GmbH initiated holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $59.22, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $56.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.52%. The holding were 734,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

C Partners Holding GmbH initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $143.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.86%. The holding were 195,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

C Partners Holding GmbH initiated holding in Core Laboratories NV. The purchase prices were between $22.01 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $27.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 312,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

C Partners Holding GmbH added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.44%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 1,533,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

C Partners Holding GmbH sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.

C Partners Holding GmbH sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $17.11 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $20.59.

C Partners Holding GmbH sold out a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06.