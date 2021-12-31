GoodHaven Capital Management, LLC Buys Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, Guild Holdings Co, Sells Devon Energy Corp

New Purchases: ASO,

ASO, Added Positions: GHLD, BABA, FB, STOR, GOOGL, VZ,

GHLD, BABA, FB, STOR, GOOGL, VZ, Reduced Positions: DVN, GOLD,

Miami, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, Guild Holdings Co, sells Devon Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GoodHaven Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, GoodHaven Capital Management, LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GoodHaven Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goodhaven+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 89,919 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 8,389 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 451,599 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 171,900 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Lennar Corp (LEN.B) - 86,446 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%

GoodHaven Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 35,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

GoodHaven Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Guild Holdings Co by 31.10%. The purchase prices were between $13.21 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $14.25. The stock is now traded at around $12.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 345,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.