GoodHaven Capital Management, LLC Buys Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc, Guild Holdings Co, Sells Devon Energy Corp

- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 89,919 shares, 15.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 8,389 shares, 14.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) - 451,599 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio.
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 171,900 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio.
- Lennar Corp (LEN.B) - 86,446 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
GoodHaven Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $43.48. The stock is now traded at around $35.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 35,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Guild Holdings Co (GHLD)
GoodHaven Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Guild Holdings Co by 31.10%. The purchase prices were between $13.21 and $15.95, with an estimated average price of $14.25. The stock is now traded at around $12.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 345,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.
