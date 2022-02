Prelude Capital Management, Llc Buys Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, GreenSky Inc, Sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, GreenSky Inc, Amazon.com Inc, CyrusOne Inc, sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, , Cloudera Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prelude Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Prelude Capital Management, Llc owns 1935 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PRELUDE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prelude+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 841,200 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 241,000 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 887,000 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 303,700 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 207,902 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%

Prelude Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 528,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prelude Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.54 and $94.91, with an estimated average price of $86.4. The stock is now traded at around $78.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 129,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prelude Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3121.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prelude Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 99,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prelude Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Slam Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 693,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prelude Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in People's United Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $21.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 335,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prelude Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in GreenSky Inc by 2032.54%. The purchase prices were between $10.97 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $10.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,131,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prelude Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Mimecast Ltd by 1246.65%. The purchase prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 90,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prelude Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 400.37%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $143.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 59,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prelude Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 39.28%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 100,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prelude Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in TriState Capital Holdings Inc by 259.73%. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $31, with an estimated average price of $28.4. The stock is now traded at around $33.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 244,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prelude Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd by 144.56%. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 949,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prelude Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Prelude Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Prelude Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $55.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $55.94.

Prelude Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Prelude Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Prelude Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.