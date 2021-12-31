Apis Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Silicom, Medifast Inc, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, Sells Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, Open Lending Corp, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV

New Purchases: MED, MGY, WKME, ASTL,

MED, MGY, WKME, ASTL, Added Positions: SILC, GTX, GRVY, OPNT, OEC, VICR, IESC,

SILC, GTX, GRVY, OPNT, OEC, VICR, IESC, Reduced Positions: DAR, MXCT, OPRX, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, SMLR, CYBE,

DAR, MXCT, OPRX, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, SMLR, CYBE, Sold Out: CNR, LPRO, OMAB, AVID, PDS, BWMX, AMC, IDN, LGO, VTNR, CLPT, BYSI, TFFP, DAIO, NVEC, ABUS, EIGR, NTZ, VWTR,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Silicom, Medifast Inc, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, WalkMe, Garrett Motion Inc, sells Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, Open Lending Corp, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV, Darling Ingredients Inc, MaxCyte Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apis Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Apis Capital Advisors, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $90 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) - 106,000 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio. CoreCard Corp (CCRD) - 236,000 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% Silicom Ltd (SILC) - 175,899 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 137.70% Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 120,000 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.05% Vicor Corp (VICR) - 40,000 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26%

Apis Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Medifast Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $230.36, with an estimated average price of $207.07. The stock is now traded at around $191.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 22,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apis Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.87 and $21.95, with an estimated average price of $19.86. The stock is now traded at around $20.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apis Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WalkMe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.81 and $27.34, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $16.676600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apis Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apis Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Silicom Ltd by 137.70%. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $44.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.82%. The holding were 175,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apis Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Garrett Motion Inc by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $6.72 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apis Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $13.66 and $17.45, with an estimated average price of $15.58.

Apis Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11.

Apis Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $45.29 and $53.73, with an estimated average price of $49.98.

Apis Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Avid Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $27.25 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.22.

Apis Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Precision Drilling Corp. The sale prices were between $30.75 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $38.95.

Apis Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $19.06 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $26.54.