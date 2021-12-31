Apis Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Silicom, Medifast Inc, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, Sells Cornerstone Building Brands Inc, Open Lending Corp, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV

- New Purchases: MED, MGY, WKME, ASTL,
- Added Positions: SILC, GTX, GRVY, OPNT, OEC, VICR, IESC,
- Reduced Positions: DAR, MXCT, OPRX, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, SMLR, CYBE,
- Sold Out: CNR, LPRO, OMAB, AVID, PDS, BWMX, AMC, IDN, LGO, VTNR, CLPT, BYSI, TFFP, DAIO, NVEC, ABUS, EIGR, NTZ, VWTR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Apis Capital Advisors, LLC
- Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) - 106,000 shares, 11.16% of the total portfolio.
- CoreCard Corp (CCRD) - 236,000 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
- Silicom Ltd (SILC) - 175,899 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 137.70%
- Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 120,000 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.05%
- Vicor Corp (VICR) - 40,000 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26%
Apis Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Medifast Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $230.36, with an estimated average price of $207.07. The stock is now traded at around $191.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 22,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY)
Apis Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.87 and $21.95, with an estimated average price of $19.86. The stock is now traded at around $20.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WalkMe Ltd (WKME)
Apis Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WalkMe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.81 and $27.34, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $16.676600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Algoma Steel Group Inc (ASTL)
Apis Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Algoma Steel Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $10.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Silicom Ltd (SILC)
Apis Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Silicom Ltd by 137.70%. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $44.42. The stock is now traded at around $43.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.82%. The holding were 175,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)
Apis Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Garrett Motion Inc by 87.50%. The purchase prices were between $6.72 and $8.1, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR)
Apis Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $13.66 and $17.45, with an estimated average price of $15.58.Sold Out: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)
Apis Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Open Lending Corp. The sale prices were between $21.2 and $35.18, with an estimated average price of $28.11.Sold Out: Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV (OMAB)
Apis Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $45.29 and $53.73, with an estimated average price of $49.98.Sold Out: Avid Technology Inc (AVID)
Apis Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Avid Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $27.25 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.22.Sold Out: Precision Drilling Corp (PDS)
Apis Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Precision Drilling Corp. The sale prices were between $30.75 and $49.36, with an estimated average price of $38.95.Sold Out: Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV (BWMX)
Apis Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Betterware de Mexico SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $19.06 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $26.54.
