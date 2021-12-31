Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. Buys AT&T Inc, Morgan Stanley, Intel Corp, Sells General Electric Co, Blackstone Inc, BlackRock Inc

New Purchases: MS, TIP, MBB, MUB, TLT, HYG, LQD, EMB, DE, CAT, USB, SPG, GIS, ENB, KO, CLX, HMC, TM, BXP, WBA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AT&T Inc, Morgan Stanley, Intel Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells General Electric Co, Blackstone Inc, BlackRock Inc, International Business Machines Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stamos Capital Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. owns 52 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 158,000 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.24% AT&T Inc (T) - 567,300 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.22% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 172,900 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.84% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 50,600 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.72% The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 144,500 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64. The stock is now traded at around $103.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.86 and $108.15, with an estimated average price of $107.47. The stock is now traded at around $103.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 18,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.18 and $129.42, with an estimated average price of $127.71. The stock is now traded at around $123.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 15,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.59 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $82.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.48 and $109.79, with an estimated average price of $108.05. The stock is now traded at around $103.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 18,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 17,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 125.22%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 567,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 481.50%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 116,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 100.84%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $53.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 172,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 40.23%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $77.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 90,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 30.09%. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $43.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 135,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3121.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Blackstone Inc. The sale prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49.