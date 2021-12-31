Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Farmers Trust Co Buys Cboe Global Markets Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, CSX Corp, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, , Fortive Corp

Youngstown, OH, based Investment company Farmers Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Cboe Global Markets Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, CSX Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, , Fortive Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farmers Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Farmers Trust Co owns 168 stocks with a total value of $486 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of FARMERS TRUST CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 140,264 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,312 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 47,120 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.21%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,814 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.63%
  5. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 217,899 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $302.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $249.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 872 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $40.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: RPM International Inc (RPM)

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $101, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $85.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $81.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $120.84 and $135.07, with an estimated average price of $129.11. The stock is now traded at around $120.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 42,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 57.29%. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $308.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11.

Sold Out: (CLDB)

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $28.08 and $29.56, with an estimated average price of $28.92.

Sold Out: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $69.95 and $79.13, with an estimated average price of $75.09.



