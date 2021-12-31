Farmers Trust Co Buys Cboe Global Markets Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, CSX Corp, Sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, , Fortive Corp

New Purchases: CSX, DD, FE, LIN, RPM, UNP, CLX, HCA,

Youngstown, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cboe Global Markets Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, CSX Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, sells Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, , Fortive Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farmers Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Farmers Trust Co owns 168 stocks with a total value of $486 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 140,264 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,312 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.49% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 47,120 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.21% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,814 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.63% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 217,899 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $302.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $249.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 872 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $40.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $101, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $85.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $35.38. The stock is now traded at around $34.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farmers Trust Co initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01. The stock is now traded at around $81.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $120.84 and $135.07, with an estimated average price of $129.11. The stock is now traded at around $120.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 42,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farmers Trust Co added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 57.29%. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $308.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11.

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $28.08 and $29.56, with an estimated average price of $28.92.

Farmers Trust Co sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $69.95 and $79.13, with an estimated average price of $75.09.