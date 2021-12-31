Yost Capital Management, LP Buys Mastercard Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, International Seaways Inc, Sells MoneyGram International Inc, Bunge

New Purchases: MA, INSW, TBLA, TBLA, HTZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mastercard Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, International Seaways Inc, Taboola.com, Taboola.com, sells MoneyGram International Inc, Bunge during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yost Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, Yost Capital Management, LP owns 12 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VeriSign Inc (VRSN) - 76,275 shares, 13.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.02% Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 165,000 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 176,032 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 41,000 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. New Position Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 147,000 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.75%

Yost Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $381.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.38%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yost Capital Management, LP initiated holding in International Seaways Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.86 and $19.03, with an estimated average price of $16.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yost Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Taboola.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.07 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $7.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yost Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 240,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yost Capital Management, LP added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 170.00%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $445.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yost Capital Management, LP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 47.43%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $154.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 85,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Yost Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The sale prices were between $5.2 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $6.86.