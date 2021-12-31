Yost Capital Management, LP Buys Mastercard Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, International Seaways Inc, Sells MoneyGram International Inc, Bunge

- New Purchases: MA, INSW, TBLA, TBLA, HTZ,
- Added Positions: SPY, DIS, PLNT, VRSN,
- Reduced Positions: BG,
- Sold Out: MGI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Yost Capital Management, LP
- VeriSign Inc (VRSN) - 76,275 shares, 13.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.02%
- Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 165,000 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio.
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 176,032 shares, 10.43% of the total portfolio.
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 41,000 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) - 147,000 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.75%
Yost Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $381.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.38%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: International Seaways Inc (INSW)
Yost Capital Management, LP initiated holding in International Seaways Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.86 and $19.03, with an estimated average price of $16.48. The stock is now traded at around $16.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Taboola.com Ltd (TBLA)
Yost Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Taboola.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.07 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $7.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ)
Yost Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 240,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Yost Capital Management, LP added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 170.00%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $445.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.69%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Yost Capital Management, LP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 47.43%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $154.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 85,476 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)
Yost Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in MoneyGram International Inc. The sale prices were between $5.2 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $6.86.
